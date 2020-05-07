Matt Roy named Thomas Fleming principal

The Essex Westford School District (EWSD) announced on Thursday the hiring of Matt Roy to be the principal for Thomas Fleming School starting July 1.
Roy will take the position previously held by Dan Ryan who is set to retire at the end of the 2019-20 academic year.
“I consider Essex Westford School District lucky to have Matt Roy joining us as principal of the Thomas Fleming School,” said EWSD Superintendent Beth Cobb. “Matt brings experience as a classroom teacher and assistant principal, as he is passionate about Professional Learning Communities (PLC) and understands the value of having teachers work in teams. Matt relates well to students and will be a positive role model for them. I am looking forward to having him join our EWSD leadership team.”
Roy comes to Essex from Montpelier where he was an assistant principal and the athletics director at Main Street Middle School for the last four years. Prior to that, he taught social studies for grades five through eight at Berkshire Elementary from 2011-16; Roy was also the assistant principal in his final three years there.
"I am really excited to be joining the Essex Westford and Thomas Fleming communities,” said Roy. “From what I know about Fleming, I feel honored to be joining a fantastic school community. I look forward to the time when I can meet staff members, students and families in person."
While at Berkshire, Roy was a curriculum council member for the Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union, a PLC team leader, and an eighth grade advisor.
Roy earned his bachelor’s degree from Western New England College and obtained a master’s in education degree from Saint Michael’s College. He is familiar with EWSD after being a student teacher in the fall of 2009 at Essex Middle School.
While EWSD is unable to hold an in-person meet-and-greet under the current social circumstances, students, parents, and community members can submit questions for an upcoming video interview that will be shared publicly. Questions need to be sent to bdickie@ewsd.org by May 12.