In lieu of its traditional annual meeting -- at which the public votes on the budget from the floor -- the Essex Westford School District (EWSD) has sent out ballots in the mail to all active voters. Here’s a look inside the numbers and what voters will be approving--or shooting down.
Additionally, voters can attend a virtual public meeting to hear more and ask questions Tuesday night. It is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. and can be accessed by computer or phone.
Members of the public can access and participate by going to ewsd.zoom.us/j/96767183749 and using the meeting ID 967 6718 3749 and password 314287. They can also just listen and participate over the phone by calling (929) 436-2866 and then dialing 96767183749#. The meeting can be viewed on the RETN’s website and its Facebook Live page.
The link and additional information will also be posted on the school district’s website: ewsd.org.
At its February 18 meeting, the EWSD school board voted to seek the public’s approval of a proposed budget of $82,585,985; Todd Odit provided the only ‘nay’ vote while Patrick Murray was absent. The members in attendance then unanimously voted to warn a proposed budget of $8,450,019 for the Center for Technology, Essex (CTE) for FY21.
The district-wide total is an increase of $1,099,430 from FY20--1.35 percent. The education spending would rise by 2.51 percent -- $1,542,647 -- which the school board says is well below the state average that’s over 4 percent. If approved, the budget will see an increase in education spending per equalized pupil of $16,603--3.36 percent higher than it is for the current year.
The CTE budget would go up by $275,942--an increase of 3.4 percent.
One of the biggest dents in the nearly $1.1 million increase of the district’s budget is a $372,500 newly-implemented mandate by the state for the award of health care benefits and coverage. Another is the $438,270 increase in special education spending--which is primarily driven by individual education plans; services outlined in those plans must be provided by the district by law.
The biggest increase according to the 2019-20 annual report, however, is the $695,009 for the improvement of instruction services. This includes the addition of four literacy coaches and one math coach. There are currently just two literacy coaches--both covering grades K-8; the proposed budget would allow, instead, for there to be one for each grade kindergarten through 5. There are also two math coaches this year for grades K-8 while the additional position would provide one coach for grades K-1, 2-3, and 4-5, each.
In the five sections of district operations (property services, technology, transportation, safety and security, and business services) listed in a slide show presentation on the proposed budget, only one is set to see an increase in spending: transportation. The 3.4 percent proposed increase to a mark of $87,446 for FY21 would allow the district to add one bus and one driver to its current total of 29--that being an effort to improve timing and reduce the length of longer routes. The increase would also make way for a special education route which could reduce EWSD’s dependency on contractors to provide transportation to and from external placements.
Looking at the projected tax rate -- after the common level of appraisal -- Essex homeowners would see an increase of nearly 8 cents per $100 of property value while Westford residents would see an increase of almost 12 cents.
The proposed budget plans for $500,000 in special education excess cost reimbursement--that being up $92,581 from FY20. It also calls for the district to use $2.3 million of its fund balance, but voters can grant the authority to surpass that -- if needed -- to combat the unknowns of the coronavirus pandemic.
During the board’s April 28 meeting, there was discussion about how the state may cut education funding in light of COVID-19 and its impact on bottom lines. Odit made a motion to rescind the proposed budget, but other board and staff members expressed concern over making their own cuts now and reverting to keeping the FY20 budget for another year with the potential for the legislature to be taking action as well.
“We anticipate a reduction -- if not a severe reduction -- to our budget going into FY21,” said Brian Donahue, EWSD’s chief operating officer. “I think it is not a matter of ‘if’ we will be reducing our FY21 budget; it will be about where we’re starting and how much.”
Vice Chair Kim Gleason asked whether EWSD could apply fund balance from FY20 towards supplementing the district’s budget in the event that the state conducts a clawback. Donahue explained that they have placed an additional article on the ballot -- listed as Article VII -- asking voters to approve the usage of unaudited fund balance from the conclusion of FY20 for expenses related to COVID-19.
Odit’s motion failed with him and board member Andre Roy being the only ones in favor of it.
Ballots need to be returned by 7 p.m. June 2, and postmarks will not be accepted as a cast date like with taxes. If voters choose not to send their ballot back through the mail, they can bring it to their respective polling place that day between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Voters from the village are to go to Essex High School while voters from the rest of the town are to go to Essex Middle School.