Longtime librarian Susan Pierce retires from Brownell

What started as a volunteer gig turned into a 29-year career at a local library.
Susan Pierce officially retired from being a librarian at Brownell Library last week--capping a tenure which began through just visiting the library with her children. While the avid reader will surely miss working in the stacks and being constantly surrounded by a plethora of books, she said she’s also going to dearly miss the people she’s worked with.
“I loved my time there, and all the staff,” said Piece. “We're like a family, and I'm going to miss working with each and every one of them.”
The sentiment was reciprocated by her boss.
“Susan has been integral to Brownell operations,” said Director Wendy Hysko, “and while she has certainly earned her retirement, she will be greatly missed. She's put community first in all her work, never shies away from difficult problems, and is a very valued colleague. Among many things we will miss is her attention to detail, willingness to learn new technology to provide the best service, and the amazing tidbits of Brownell history she shares and enlightens us with nearly every day. We will honor her big milestone in the future when we can open our doors to the public again, hopefully sooner than later!”
The Danville, Vermont native moved to Essex in 1979 when her husband got a job with IBM. When her son was two years old, Pierce started bringing him to storytime at Brownell--that being the first chapter in her tale with the library.
Pierce says that, at one of those storytimes in 1984, an assistant librarian went around asking parents if they’d be interested in helping out. She quickly pondered the idea before taking advantage of it.
“I thought it would be nice to have the opportunity to get out of the house and be with other grownups,” said Pierce. “So I signed up to be a volunteer, and I volunteered for a few years; and then a part-time position became available.”
One her first tasks as a volunteer was typing up overdue notices in the basement--a responsibility she says has become obsolete as it’s now an automated process. She admits that she enjoyed it, as she initially didn’t want to be working with the public.
However, when the basement space she’d been utilizing was needed for something else, Pierce says she was moved upstairs and started to assist with checking-in books and filing cards. That led to interactions with library-goers, and she started to develop a passion for helping fellow book enthusiasts find something they would enjoy before accepting a full-time position in 1991.
“I have always loved to read,” she said. “Going to the library was always a huge part of my life, and the idea that I could talk about books with other people--that's the best part. Readers’ advisory: helping somebody find the right book is the best part of library work.”
Pierce says the genres she tends to lean towards are romance, mysteries, historical fiction, and historical non-fiction. Among her favorite authors are Jayne Ann Krentz--who also writes under the pen names Jayne Castle and Amanda Quick. But Pierce says that she thinks her experience and knowledge of literature allowed her to also help those who might be seeking something outside of her top choices.
“I don't have to have read every author to be able to recommend an author,” she said, “but that is the fun part to me and the fun part of library work: being able to put a book in somebody's hands and saying, ‘I think you'd like this.’”
As far as post-retirement plans, Pierce says they mostly revolved around getting out of the house and traveling. She and her husband had planned a land, air, and sea trip in May--flying to Hawaii, then taking a cruise to Vancouver, and hopping on a train to traverse back across Canada. While that will need to wait a year--as the cruise line offered to postpone the package until 2021--she’s hoping to at least get in some of their traditional camping trips around the state and visits to national parks before the winter.
Pierce was, unfortunately, unable to visit the building she’s spent so much time in over the last few decades on her last, official day as an employee due to the current health crisis. However, she said she’ll surely return--either as a patron or to lend a helping hand.
“I know I’ll be back to the library,” she added. “I said that I would come back. I want to self read--just checking to make sure every book is in its right place; a book that's on the wrong shelf might as well be lost if you can't find it. That is something that needs to happen all the time in the library, and I would love to go in and just keep doing that. And probably, after a bit, I will make myself available as a sub.”