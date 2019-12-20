2 Longtime EPD officers Miglinas, Beaulieu retire

A pair of longtime Essex Police Department (EPD) members jumped into retirement over the last year--leaving behind a combined 71 years on the job.
January 2019 marked the beginning of a new chapter for Corporal Kurt Miglinas who officially retired just before the holidays. He had spent 41 years as a police officer including 35 as a detective for EPD and a school resource officer.
Later, in July, Lieutenant Ken Beaulieu departed after having worked 30 years for Essex Police. Among many other notes of his tenure, he was a firearms instructor for 25 years and was one of the department’s first impact munition instructors--training others in how to use non-lethal options like bean bag rounds.
Both officers received higher education in the area with Beaulieu obtaining his master’s degree in criminal psychology at Saint Michael’s College while Miglinas studied law enforcement at Champlain College.
Both officers stated that they were hoping to stay physically active upon retirement. Beaulieu’s plans included cross-country skiing and hiking while Miglinas hoped to get out on the golf course and and cast a good deal of fishing line.