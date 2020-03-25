Locals launch online support measures for one another

Community members are coming together to help their neighbors during the coronavirus pandemic--one initiative using online forms and social media to lend a hand.
A Facebook group titled “Essex Area Mutual Aid” has been set up for people to find information about what’s happening around the state and country in relation to COVID-19 countermeasures and responses, and it also has links to different forms people can use to sign up as a volunteer or reach out for help.
The group was organized by Tanya Vyhovsky, a clinical social worker and therapist in Essex Junction.
“We are facing an unprecedented emergency, and I know from previous disaster work that organization is key during a crisis,” Vyhovsky said. “We have so many wonderful people hoping to help, and this was a way to make sure that all that energy is impactful and helpful. Vermonters have shown over and over again that we are stronger together than we are on our own, and that is certainly true during this pandemic. My hope is that we are able to come together and help those who need help.”
The Facebook group, found at facebook.com/groups/3411742622174538/, contains links to three forms: one to sign up as a volunteer, one to request delivery of goods and groceries during quarantine, and one to request other needs--including mental health, childcare, and finding trustworthy information.
Mutual aid volunteer sign up: docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScGXSkS4SfohIR4FX7XLBLt4MmYEQbM7wEuAxT5N8x8n4yVTQ/viewform?fbclid=IwAR2lMwJpICk0iU3QIoOGhR3yRKFzOId4sl2QSE0ClK1ERO6xQtXTAXFMsIc
Quarantine delivery request: docs.google.com/forms/d/1Z7NSta-8h5_Y1Ixzk0k6FBQmkaTLCtIWAS8-oeX9Ftw/viewform?fbclid=IwAR1_oWfPZNYQUNxh4nk0IdS3kdG0WvLGEb20D7xCgRmP3wuM2vRkngkaxr8&edit_requested=true
Need for support: docs.google.com/forms/d/1qFjpdbTU6zhUoq-V5A_54Xr11rJOQ077HOzgtkQXMsM/viewform?fbclid=IwAR2zuN2oEjkY5UVJ1P9X3y5pBxCs7ZceoOIM7F86FHYK9S_lCgwJQNssb-0&edit_requested=true