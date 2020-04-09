Some Essex residents, and a few friends from neighboring towns, have banded together to support the ever-growing need for facial coverings.
On March 20, Annie Cooper created a group that would later be renamed the Chittenden Mask Army--initially being focused on getting ready to support the medical community when needed.
“First course of action. Do nothing. We are just gathering while we wait to hear what to do first. Just be here,” Cooper’s inaugural post read. She followed that 10 minutes later with, “We are simply gathering to be at the ready for whatever our medical community may need support in. We are not yet certain if the need is for gowns, masks, or what, so we are just gathering to be ready to help.”
It wasn’t long before the group started increasing its membership size and that she received help from Nikki Mayhue and Chris Miller to assist with organization and administering the group.
It also wasn’t long until Cooper and crew altered their original course and decided that they could open up their offerings to other folks in the area--as the UVM Medical Center (UVMMC) had advised earlier this week that they had a good supply of the industry-standard N95 surgical masks. The mask army quickly had an abundance of requests and got to work sewing.
However, the hospital would soon-after say that every staff member would be required to wear some sort of facial covering, and the mask army’s demand grew that much larger.
When speaking with Cooper Monday afternoon, there were 83 members of the social media group, but she said that only about 20 of those were team members and just 10 of them were seamstresses. By Monday night, she reported that an additional 10 volunteers had reached out and offered to help the making process.
As of Thursday night, Cooper says there are 129 members, and another 15 seamstresses have offered to help out.
Of the initial “orders,” the army made 20 adult masks for the people working and volunteering at the Essex Westford School District’s free meal tents and another 14 adult masks, along with 40 children-sized masks, for Essex Junction Recreation and Parks’ (EJRP) childcare center.
“The way the folks in Essex rallied and got right to work making homemade masks to donate--as the recommendation to wear face coverings came out--is nothing short of remarkable,” said Maureen Gillard, school age childcare director for EJRP. “The donation of the masks will allow us to protect our incredible staff who have stepped up to serve our youth and families during this time, will help us keep our youth safe and healthy, and will allow us to continue providing critical childcare services to our community. The strength of a community is evident in how it responds in times of crisis, and we are more grateful than ever to be a part of the Essex community.”
Additional requests have come from various organizations and businesses including Essex Pediatrics, DoubleTree by Hilton Burlington, and the Williston Post Office. The team is working fast to fulfill the needs of the county--using its own money to purchase materials, as well as those donated, to get as many masks on as many faces as possible.
“I said to the mask makers, ‘I'm very concerned that you're all spending your own money,’ and I've been trying to give them money myself--and they won't take it,” said Cooper. “There seems to be an unwillingness on the part of everybody to take any money; nobody seems to want any. It is all coming from the heart.”
The mask army has been using video teleconferencing to chat with one another regularly, and it decided to use the Deaconess Health System’s pattern to make them uniform with one another: https://www.deaconess.com/How-to-make-a-Face-Mask?fbclid=IwAR0zCENkkhBWvasEsdSAaQuoVxjbcb36Q8qlYsHaJtjcEBtHShvNiAtHvRY.
The volunteers have also been getting resourceful as certain materials are getting hard to find in stores--mostly elastic for the masks’ bands. The army isn’t shy to instead use hair ties, cut up compression bandages, or the inner workings of bungee cords. One member said on the Facebook page that she has been cutting into CAT-5 ethernet cables to use its inner wiring instead of floral wiring to construct masks.
“It helps me know that I can help out at all ends and know that I am helping coworkers that are from my past, present, and potentially, my future,” said Mayhue, who’s been working at UVMMC for the last 16 years. “I am very active in the community and this helps give me that community-building sense that I am missing from the groups I usually volunteer in--when we are not in a worldwide pandemic.”
People looking for more information regarding the group can visit it on Facebook or email Cooper at nuttywithakick@gmail.com. Those specifically interested in donating materials are asked to contact Miller at cjm.miller@yahoo.com.
“This is truly an incredible group of volunteers that I love,” Miller said. “They are incredible people. We are a team; we’re actually a kind of family now. I can’t wait until I meet them in person and can give out lots of hugs. It’s funny how the worst of times can bring out the best in people. I continue to be impressed with the number of community volunteers that has shown up to help others. We have amazing sewers that work hours a day--cutting fabric and creating masks--and this is on top of working at their jobs, taking care of their family, and staying safe.”
“I'm so amazed by the people who are going out there every day--the entire medical community, childcare staff in our district, EWSD Child Nutrition Program staff and volunteers getting so many meals out people working at the grocery stores, and all the other essential workers,” Cooper added. “They’re taking chances to keep us all alive, in every way, and I'm just so grateful that, in any small way, I can be supportive. I'm sure it’s the same way this entire group feels: that we are just grateful to be supportive of all the very difficult jobs that people are doing these very hard times.”