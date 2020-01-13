While spring semesters are beginning to get underway for institutions of higher education, fall honor lists are being released with local students earning themselves some of those decorations for their stellar grade point averages (GPA).
Jordan Hines, of Essex Junction, was named to the 2019 Dean’s List at Lasell University in Newton, Mass. That honor is reserved for full-time students who complete at least 12 credits during the semester and post a term GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Senior Darren Van Dzura, of Essex Junction, earned a spot on the 2019 Dean’s List at Assumption College in Worcester, Mass. To collect that accolade, students need to post at least a 3.5 GPA for a five-class, 15-credit semester.
Essex Junction’s Eva Bosley and Jonathon Bosley both landed on the 2019 Dean’s List at the University of New England in Maine--having attained a GPA of 3.3 or better through in the fall term.
Anika Clark, of Essex Junction, made it onto the Fall 2019 President’s List at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, N.H. That honor goes to students who complete at least 12 credit hours during the semester and earn a GPA of at least 3.7.
Thirty-five students hailing from Essex Junction earned at least a 3.0 GPA and ranked in the top 20 percent of their respective school or college’s class during the 2019 fall semester at the University of Vermont: Holly Akey, Pearse Algiere, Megan Ardren, Skylar Beck, Jared Benson, Lily Bulger, Sarah Coulter, Hannah Danis, Elizabeth Dunford, Charlotte Evans, Madison Finelli, Carl Fung, Emily Goodrich, Elisabeth Harrington, Lejla Kelestura, Cole Logan, Connor MacDonald, Jake Meunier, Brittany Moore, Shaun Morris, Erin Murphy, Alistair Murphy, Christopher Nuckols, Olivia Percy, Isabelle Petrucci, Adam Petrucci, Samantha Serrantonio, Chewang Sherpa, Benjamin Stewart, Melissa Stewart, Elena Tall, Halina Vercessi-Clarke, Kolena Vercessi-Clarke, Morgan Whitney, and Audrey Wilbur.