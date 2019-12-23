Shoppers needed to avoid checking out at a certain register recently since a local restaurant was blocking it up--ringing up over $4,000 worth of toys that would later be donated.
MARK BBQ in Essex Junction, an establishment that is no stranger to giving back to the community, had five carts overflowing with presents while shopping for the Marine Corps League’s Toys for Kids program.
“My father used to say, ‘Santa is a mythological spirit that lives in you; it’s up to you to turn him loose,’” said owner Darrell Langworthy--talking about his father-in-law after who the restaurant is named. “There’s you, there’s me, there’s everybody else who can take a little bit of their own and give to somebody else… that’s the spirit of Christmas.”
Langworthy, a military veteran, aims for his restaurant to hold a Mission Sunday each month to raise money for a local charity or cause. On a day that the restaurant isn’t normally open, all profits are allocated for donation while all labor is volunteered. December’s Mission Sunday fell on the first, a few days after Thanksgiving, but the turnout was not as big as Langworthy was hoping for. He reported that MARK BBQ pulled in about $900 that day.
“It did not go really well,” he said. “It was really quiet. We had hands on site and everything. This is near and dear to my heart--to do charity work. As a business, to open on a day that we're not usually open and for my staff to volunteer their time… it was kind of a little heartbreaking for me.”
However, Langworthy would not be deterred and decided to take 10 percent of profits from both MARK BBQ and Heart n Soul--his second and more-recently opened location--over the following weeks to support the shopping trip. With those extra funds, along with some out of his pocket, Langworthy was able to go and spend $4,026.50 on Dec. 17 for a sizable haul.
Toys for Kids differs from Toys for Tots in that donations to the former remain local while donations to the latter get sent to a general warehouse and then distributed nationally at the Marine Corps’s discretion.