Local meetings still a go: Here’s how to watch Tuesday’s

Despite businesses closing, events being cancelled, and people being urged to stay home, local boards are still conducting meetings--just in a different format.
Tuesday, March 24 will see the Village of Essex Junction Board of Trustees, the village trustees and Essex Selectboard joint grouping, and the Essex Westford School District (EWSD) all hold their regularly-scheduled meetings utilizing online video conferencing and streaming services for the public to remain involved.
Due to COVID-19 and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, in-person attendance should be used as a last resort. All members of the public are strongly encouraged to join the meetings remotely using the information below.
The village’s Board of Trustees’ meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and will be live streamed on Channel 17’s YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLljLFn4BZd2NDBcfrHVdIR7eUeko7haxg).
Anyone who wishes to only listen to the meeting, or to talk when the public has an opportunity to speak, can do so by calling 802-377-3784 and using the conference ID 930 802 7#. For the purpose of recording minutes, callers will be asked to provide their first and last name. Callers are also asked to put their phone on mute to prevent interruptions during the meeting; when given the opportunity to speak, they can then unmute their phones and introduce themselves before requesting the floor from the president.
Items on the agenda include:
- Appoint volunteers to Bike/Walk Advisory Committee
- Cancel Village Annual Meeting and schedule special meeting for April 2 to re-warn Village Annual Meeting for a new date
- Approve Engineering Services Contract Award for Densmore Drive culvert replacement
- Approve banner application for Vermont Quilt Festival
- Approve authorization to apply for 2021 Class II Town Highway Paving Grant
The trustees and selectboard’s joint meeting is slated to begin at 7 p.m., or “immediately following Village Trustees Meeting.” That can also be viewed on Channel 17’s YouTube channel with the same call-in number being used for the public’s comments. Items on the agenda include:
- Discuss recommendations from Governance Subcommittee memo and draft transition provisions
- Discuss Q&A for water/sewer district recommendations and public works infrastructure
- Discuss future meeting schedule of Governance Subcommittee
- Discuss Strategic Advance and potential new date
- COVID-19 Update and discussion of community and local business impacts
EWSD’s meeting will also start at 6:30 p.m. with the board members using Zoom to interact. That meeting can be viewed at https://www.retn.org/live or through RETN’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/retnvt/). Items on the agenda include:
- COVID-19 School Closure Update
- Superintendent Report
- Annual Meeting and Voting
- Task Team Updates
- Local and Statewide Updates