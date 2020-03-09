Vermont State Police (VSP) arrested Alexander Seagroves in the early evening of March 7 for Driving with License Suspended-Criminally (DLS-C) and Violating Conditions of Release (VCR), but he would then be issued citations on the behalf of two additional law enforcement units for incidents which occurred in days prior.
Around 10:30 a.m. on March 5, members of the VSP St. Albans Barracks attempted to initiate a traffic stop after reportedly observing numerous motor vehicle violations on Route 7 near Exit 18 in the town of Georgia. The vehicle failed to yield for emergency lights, and a brief pursuit followed down Interstate 89. The chase was discontinued near mile marker 101 in Milton.
A short time later, members of the Burlington Police Department and Winooski Police Department attempted to conduct their own motor vehicle stop for the same automobile in the town of Winooski. Another pursuit took place but was discontinued after the vehicle left the area. Further investigation revealed to law enforcement that the operator was Seagroves.
On March 7, around 5:45 p.m., a VSP trooper from the Middlesex Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop after reportedly observing a traffic infraction on US Route 2 in Waterbury. State Police identified the operator as Seagroves, and he was then taken into custody after investigation revealed he had been operating a motor vehicle on a public highway with a criminally-suspended license and that he was violating conditions of his release. Seagroves was transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing.
After being issued a citation to appear in Washington County District Court on April 30 for the charges of DLS-C and VCR, Seagroves was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County District Court on March 9 to answer to the charges of Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, Grossly Careless and Negligent Operation, VCR, and DLS-C--those all stemming from the March 5 incident with the St. Albans troopers.
Furthermore, Seagroves was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County District Court on April 2 to answer to the charges of Careless and Negligent Operation, VCR, and DLS-C on the behalf of the Winooski Police Department.
In its March 5 press release, VSP St. Ablans listed Seagroves as being 26 years old and from Essex. The March 7 release from VSP Middlesex listed him as being 25 and from Westford. Seagroves was listed as being 27 and from Essex in a Feb. 18 press release from VSP Middlesex after he was arrested in Montpelier the day before for an active warrant.