Despite many changes and cancellations occurring over the last few months, the summer reading programs in town are still set to go.
Library Summer Reading encourages kids and teens to read, write, play, and learn--those all being activities which help prevent the summer slide.
In a year when schools were forced to close their doors for public health reasons and move to remote learning, Brownell and Essex Free libraries are deeming these programs more important than ever.
“We really miss seeing our young patrons in-person and are looking forward to connecting with them in fun, creative ways this summer,” said Jasmine Hodgett, youth services librarian at Essex Free Library.
This year’s library programs will offer virtual opportunities to connect and learn, kits that include craft and STEM projects, and outdoor activities such as storywalks, “I spy” window displays, and dragon-egg hunts. While the libraries cannot offer in-person programming right now, they are making the summer of 2020 exciting by adding in prize raffles for all ages.
“Anything to get kids excited about reading and learning,” says Megan Allison, youth librarian at Brownell Library.
Participants can earn entries into the raffle by attending virtual programs, participating in outdoor activities, or completing the kits. At Brownell, teens ages 12-18 can also volunteer to earn extra raffle tickets. Summer reading programs start at both libraries June 22.
For the Brownell program, youth can register and teens can sign up to volunteer at brownelllibrary.org/kids-teens/summer-reading-plan. For the Essex Free program, youth can register at essexfreelibrary.org.