Local government uses remote meeting alternatives to continue collaborating

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has put an end to large gatherings in Vermont, such as local meetings, and Governor Phil Scott’s directive to “Stay Home, Stay Safe” further made situations like that unfeasible.
However, many entities have turned to technology in order to keep running their scheduled meetings in order to discuss issues pertaining to their community--both of normal, routine business and various efforts being taken to deal with the COVID-19 situation.
In the past, such measures would likely have included a simple conference call with people unable to see one another and trying to talk at the same time. Over the last couple weeks, area governmental organizations have instead taken to video cameras--either on their computers, tablets, or smart phones--to try and recreate their in-person meetings as best as possible.
Tuesday night, the Village of Essex Junction Board of Trustees held its meeting through Microsoft Teams software--the board’s members broadcasting themselves live from their living rooms, kitchens and home offices. Following the trustees’ videoconference, the Essex Selectboard joined in for a joint meeting between the two--utilizing the same process and software.
Meanwhile, the conference room of the 81 Main Street town offices acted as a central command point as Unified Manager Evan Teich and Deputy Manager Greg Duggan facilitated the meeting after a great deal of testing and logistical support from other town and village staff members.
In addition to the board members being tapped in with one another, the staff took an additional step to allow the public to have its input heard throughout the night. While Channel 17 was live streaming the meeting through its YouTube page for people to watch, town and village staff also set up a call-in number which residents could use to listen to the meeting and then speak when the floor was opened up for comments and questions.
It wasn’t easy for staff members to learn their way around the software and work out the bugs to make the evening flow as smoothly as it did--despite there being a few minor hiccups.
“IT Director Rob Paluba made sure everyone was set up on Microsoft Teams, and he and Assistant to the Manager Tammy Getchell spent time learning the system so they could train others,” said Duggan. “Tammy and other staff, including Human Resources Director Travis Sabataso and Assistant Clerk Jenn Booker, tested the group meeting function so we could understand and explain it to trustees and selectboard members. We then set up a few test calls with the board members on Monday and Tuesday ahead of Tuesday night’s meetings. That was tremendously helpful, as we were all able to familiarize ourselves with the virtual meeting and troubleshoot before the board meetings.
“We also ran a test with Channel 17/Town Meeting TV to make sure they could livestream the meeting on their YouTube channel,” Duggan continued. “During the meeting, we had a couple of mishaps, most notably that some residents had the incorrect call-in number for the joint meeting of the selectboard and trustees. This was due to staff making some last-minute tweaks, and we forgot to notify Channel 17 about the updated call-in number. Fortunately, Dan Logan and Aidan White from Channel 17 responded right away and were able to update the information immediately for their viewers. Overall, it was a learning experience, and I expect the entire process to go more smoothly in the future. Many thanks to all the residents and staff who called in to participate, and stayed with us for the entire meeting.”
Town officials and staff were asked about how they felt the evening went--including having residents see them in their personal, home environments.
Evan Teich -- Unified Manager
“About five-six years ago, the village and the town decided to consolidate their IT functions. This led to the hiring of Rob Paluba as its IT Director. Rob came from a large company in the private sector and immediately set out a path to bring us into greater connectivity amongst our people and our buildings--as well as to have greater network security. He was instrumental in our new website upgrade, being launched as I type this, giving us more ‘power’ to communicate to our citizens and for them to communicate with us. The selectboard also saw the value in spending the money to upgrade our website, and in the coming weeks, all should see that value and the difference it will make.
“We were in the process of moving some of our internal meetings to Microsoft Teams when the coronavirus started, so we accelerated the move. So now, we are able to function across multiple buildings and employees working from home to keep the community safe. It is a powerful tool.
“As a community, I think we are doing well. Our response has been measured and focused. We fully understand that we are supposed to be here for our citizens and businesses--and especially in times of crisis. You are also now seeing the compassion and energy of our citizens for those in need. Food drives, deliveries to those who should not go out, checking in on each other--great to see and be a part of.
“I think it has gone as well as could be expected. We are a very diverse organization with almost two of everything, so the coordination factor was key. We want to send one message to the people and limit confusion. I think we did quite well in those aspects. This type of action takes time, but time was the one key element in short supply. I am hopeful that the public sees us working hard and smart in their interest. While our buildings may be closed to the public, that does not mean we are not working. We are. Our police, fire, waste water treatment plant, and public works are still out there. The clerk’s office is still issuing certifications and access to records for key economic functions like property sales and refinancings (by appointment), and administration is still on the job--as are our other departments.”
Andrew Brown -- Village Board of Trustees President
“It was a historic moment as it was the first virtual meeting, that I'm aware of, for our community. Considering it was the first time this group of 10 elected officials, various staff members and members of the public all participated remotely, I think it went well. It seemed that everyone really stepped up to make sure that there were no side conversations and people let each other talk without interruption. It certainly is easier to be in a room and ensure that everyone who wants to speak gets the opportunity to do so compared to a virtual meeting.
“I assume those who did not participate in the live meeting saw that it went well. For those who tried to call into the meeting using the first phone number posted on CCTV's website, they may have felt it was not as friendly to the public as they couldn't get through. We will use this as an opportunity to learn to help make the next meeting better.
“A personal struggle for me was not being able to see everyone's face. In a normal meeting, I am able to see how board members, staff, and the public react to what another person says--which I find helpful. In this meeting, we were only able to see the faces of the last three or four people who spoke, and I could not see the faces of the public. Without being able to see the public, I personally found that unfortunate, though a reality of the situation we are in.
“I hope [seeing us in our homes] helps to remind the community that we are no different than everyone else. Speaking for myself, I live in a small condo with my wife and 10-year-old son, so I was trying to balance being fully present in the meeting while my wife and son were reading, our son's bath time, and bed time for both my wife and son. Plus, attending the meeting from our dining room table, while trying to be quiet while they were sleeping, was certainly a challenge.
“I am very appreciative to the staff who have been putting in long days to keep the municipalities functioning in this difficult and unusual time. I am thankful for our IT staff who have been able to ensure we all (board members, staff, and public) had the necessary tools so we could continue to have open public meetings. I am thankful to Greg who held various testing sessions with individual board members so we would know how to use the technology. I am thankful to Evan for keeping the board members informed of what has been going on, for making some very difficult decisions, and for giving his staff the room they need to do their jobs and make the decisions they need to make. Town and village staff truly are experts in their respective roles and have stepped up to the challenges put in front of them.”
Elaine Haney -- Selectboard Chair
“I am deeply impressed with how committed and thorough town staff have been to protect community members and each other while still making sure the essential operations of the town continue. Like all of us, they have been forced to completely change their business practices and learn how to do their jobs remotely and on the fly.
"Our first online board meeting went very smoothly. Everyone was able to connect. We need to improve access for the public so that they can more-easily participate. Channel 17 made sure everyone could see the meeting, but there were some problems with connecting by phone. We’ll fix that in time for the next meeting.
“Seeing us in our ‘natural habitats’ so-to-speak showed that we’re human and resilient, just like everyone we’re going through this experience with. Some board members were in their living rooms, some at their dining room tables. More importantly, though, it showed that we’re going to do everything it takes to ensure the Town of Essex runs smoothly.
“Town staff—especially our IT department and admin staff—really worked hard to pull it off in a very short time frame. We can’t thank them enough for all their efforts, the testing, and the organizing to get us up and running. Channel 17 really delivered, too. There’s nothing like a crisis to see how people rise to the occasion, and this situation proved we have the best municipal staff in Vermont. I may be a little biased there.”