Students at the University of Vermont (UVM) worked to raise over $140,000 this year for the UVM Children’s Hospital with one from nearby helping the cause.
Kate Connolly, of Essex Junction, raised enough money to land in the 500 Club--being joined by peers who also pulled in between $500-749 through active participation in the Department of Student Life’s RALLYTHON fundraiser.
The annual, year-long effort culminates in a 12-hour dance marathon--representing the average shift for a nurse at Vermont's local Children's Miracle Network Hospital. At the end of the dancing, it was revealed that UVM students raised a total of $140,813.89 last year.
Through its six years of existence, RALLYTHON has donated over $500,000 to the children’s hospital with 100 percent of those funds staying local to support area children. The money helps patients at the hospital as well as the purchase of life-saving equipment, medicine, and supplies meant to enhance the experience of patients and their families during treatment.
In addition to the dancing and big reveal at the final event, students hear stories from patients’ families, engage with current and past patients, and participate in games.