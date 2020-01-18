With town votes right around the corner, the Town and Village board races are starting to take shape.
In March 2020, two seats on the Essex Selectboard will be up for election--those currently being held by Max Levy and Andy Watts.
Watts has announced his plan to run once again while Levy will be stepping away after spending 12 years on the board.
Levy will be finishing his fourth three-year term over the next few months. During his tenure, he spent five years as the selectboard’s chair and another five as its vice chair.
“It is time for new energy on the board and for me to move on to other opportunities,” Levy said. “It has been an honor and pleasure to serve the entire community of Essex as a Selectboard member for the past 12 years.”
Levy said he plans to do more traveling with his wife, Alison--a sixth-grade English teacher at Essex Middle School who is set to retire this summer. Levy is also going to spend time volunteering nationally with the Red Cross and locally in the community. He is already stepping into the latter--being on the Essex Rotary’s board as the president elect for 2021.
“Max Levy has been a strong and dedicated member of the selectboard for 12 years,” said Elaine Haney--selectboard chair. “He staunchly supported the needs and wants of the residents of the entire town and consistently worked hard to protect their interests. Max is a role model for us board members, and he led us through some challenging times. We will miss his leadership, thoughtfulness, long memory, and quiet humor. We thank Max for being a true public servant as well as a mentor and friend.”
For the Village’s Board of Trustees, three seats are open for election this year. Two of those--currently being held by George Tyler and Daniel Kerin--are for three-year terms. The third is just a one-year term--currently being held by Amber Thibeault--which will complete the three-year cycle that Haney had won in 2018 before stepping down last year; that full, three-year seat will once again be up for election in 2021.
Tyler and Kerin have both stated that they plan to run for reelection, while Thibeault was still contemplating the idea as of Jan. 16.