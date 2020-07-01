ST. ALBANS — Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy reported this morning that on Tuesday night U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) informed him it will be furloughing 1,111 people out of the 1,700 employed at the Vermont Service Center.
USCIS has previously said it will layoff more than 13,000 of its 19,000 employees nationwide.
Staff at the Vermont Service Center here in St. Albans, which also operates offices in Essex, process visa and citizenship applications.
USCIS funds its operations through the fees paid by applicants.
The agency has said its revenues will be down 60 percent from the previous year when the current federal fiscal year ends on Sept. 30.
According to the agency, it needs $1.2 billion in emergency funding to avoid the furloughs.
Leahy, who is vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, has said the administration has not yet formally asked Congress to appropriate those funds. Nor has it requested emergency funding for any federal agency.
Leahy will be speaking on the Senate floor at 12:30 p.m today about the USCIS funding. CSPAN2 carries live coverage of the Senate.
The Reporter will update this story as more information becomes available.