Shortly after midnight on Feb. 9, Essex Police responded to a call regarding a glass break alarm on Pearl Street. A pair of juveniles would later be cited for the incident after confessing to their involvement.
Police received the call around 12:08 a.m. with the alarm coming from the Champlain Farms store and gas station at 56 Pearl Street. Upon arrival, officers observed damage to the front door and determined that there had been an attempted burglary. However, Essex Police ruled that there had not actually been any entry made into the business.
While searching the immediate area, officers made contact with the two juveniles in the Domino’s Pizza located in Post Office Square directly behind the gas station. During the course of the investigation, the juveniles admitted to causing the damage. After being cited for Unlawful Mischief and ordered to appear before juvenile court, they were released to their parents.
Later in the morning of Feb. 9, the Community Bank branch located next door to the Champlain Farms on Pearl Street reported damage to its ATM. Essex Police is investigating to see if the two incidents are related.