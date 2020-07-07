MONTEPLIER — Essex Junction resident Sophie Zdatny has been named Chancellor of the Vermont State College System (VSCS).
Zdatny has been the acting chancellor since April, when Jeb Spaulding resigned from the position after backlash against a proposal to shutter Northern Vermont University and the Randolph campus of Vermont Technical College.
The VSCS Board of Trustees voted unanimously to appoint Zdatny chancellor on Monday night with a renewable one-year contract.
“Sophie stepped up to lead at a time when the organization needed a steady hand to guide it forward,” said Board of Trustees Chairman, J. Churchill Hindes. “She has exceeded our expectations as a leader by bringing stakeholders together through thoughtful collaboration and openness. We know this is precisely the leadership style we need at this critical juncture. We are so pleased she has agreed to stay on and continue the work she has started.”
Zdatny is a practicing attorney who has been with the General Counsel’s office since 2014, and has served as the System’s General Counsel since January 2017. Since assuming the role of Interim Chancellor, Zdatny has prioritized outreach to students, communities, businesses and others across both VSCS and the state in an effort to create an inclusive and well-informed process for charting a path to viability for the organization.
“I want to thank the Board of Trustees for their support throughout this transitional time,” said Zdatny. “We have a lot of important work ahead in the months to come and I could not be more encouraged by the intelligence and commitment of those involved. I want Vermonters to know we are already making good progress towards transformation. All of this effort is in service to our faculty, staff, students and employers who are counting on us to be a strong and reliable partner.”