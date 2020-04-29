Junction’s Currier becomes Vermont’s first North American Wildlife Enforcement Officer of the Year

MONTPELIER -- The North American Wildlife Enforcement Officers Association has selected its Officer of the Year with the 2020 accolade going to Sgt. Warden Robert Currier, of Essex Junction, as announced by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department on Wednesday.
“This award is one of the highest honors that can be bestowed on a game warden in North America,” said Colonel Jason Batchelder, Vermont’s chief game warden.
Currier was selected from a pool of nominees sent to an international panel of conservation law enforcement professionals--the officers submitted hailing from across the United States and Canada.
“Robert is an outstanding all-around game warden,” said Lieutenant Carl Wedin, Currier’s supervisor. “He handles all complaints in a timely manner and with a professional demeanor. He is physically fit and scores superior on each physical fitness assessment. He is a very competent, determined and successful investigator, as proven by the quantity and quality of his big game cases in 2019. Robert is a warden that others look to for assistance as well as look up to. Day to day, he proves he is a true professional.”
According to Vermont Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter, Currier is the first game warden from the Green Mountain State to garner the laurel.
“I congratulate him for his excellent service and dedication to protecting Vermont’s fish and wildlife resources,” said Porter.
Currier was previously tabbed the Vermont Game Warden of the Year back in 2016.