In the early hours of Sunday, April 12, the South Burlington Police Department (SBPD) was dispatched to a dwelling in the city for a welfare check and possible domestic assault.
Response and investigation led to the arrest of Joshua Anderson, 32, of Essex Junction, shortly after 2:30 a.m.
SBPD determined that the victim had been assaulted by her boyfriend, Anderson, who also had outstanding warrants out of Vermont and Idaho. He was charged with a single count of Domestic Assault and lodged at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.