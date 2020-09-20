DORSET -- Vermont State Police (VSP) has reported that an Essex Junction resident was arrested Saturday evening in the southern part of the state.
Stephen Densham, 74, was charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and Leaving the Scene of an Accident following an alleged two-vehicle crash off of VT Route 30 in Dorset.
Around 8:40 p.m. Sept. 19, troopers with the Shaftsbury Barracks were notified of the accident which took place in the parking lot of the Barrows House Inn & Restaurant. It was reported that a vehicle struck a parked Toyota Highlander and then fled the scene.
Officers with the Manchester Police Department are said to have located the offending Toyota Tundra shortly after and arrested Densham for DUI. He was also issued a citation for Leaving the Scene of an Accident and ordered to appear in Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division.