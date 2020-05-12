Since opening its doors just over three years ago, Jules on the Green has been mindful in offering a menu that caters to all of its customers--especially those with food intolerances.
That dedication to providing a dining experience that doesn’t expose guests to common allergens has led to the Essex eatery winning an award which recognizes top restaurants across both the U.S. and Canada.
AllerTrain, a division of MenuTrinfo LLC based in Colorado, announced on Monday its 2020 Allergy Awards with Jules being honored with one of the nine accolades: Best Food Allergy Innovation for Restaurants. Other awards went to restaurants with multiple locations throughout the nation and institutions of higher education including Syracuse University and Michigan State University.
“Quite frankly, we were very happily surprised when we found out that we won,” said Silvio Mazzella, CEO and owner of The Mazzella Group and JULES Restaurants.
In its fourth year of the program, the AllerTrain laurels go to restaurants and universities that are leaders in food allergy training and safety.
“I am honored to be involved with picking this year’s Allergy Awards,” said Madeleine Stachel, AllerTrain manager. “Due to COVID-19, we know times have been stressful, but it was uplifting to see the amazing nominations and be able to recognize industry leaders.”
Mazzella says he was notified that Jules on the Green received multiple nominations from its customers, and he was then told a few days prior to the official announcement that his restaurant had been selected as a finalist.
“We want everybody to feel comfortable eating,” said Mazzella, “no matter what their intolerances are--no matter if it's an allergen, or just a preference. So we feel that it was very nice that our guests and our customers were there to make us feel special--in life, as well as with a nomination for that concern.”
From day one, Mazzella has made a concerted effort to have his Commonwealth Avenue location be a safe space to eat for those with major food allergies--welcoming the challenges of being 100 percent peanut and tree nut free.
“Having an allergy-aware restaurant is not an easy feat, and Jules on the Green was created specifically with that in mind,” he said. “Our goal is to have a normal American, rustic, European-flair menu; however, it will cater to those with allergies. It takes a lot of diligence, takes a lot of studying, and a lot of partnerships with multiple local vendors and national vendors to make sure that we're able to guarantee that safety to our guests.”
In addition to making sure that nothing which contains, or comes from a facility where it was made next to, peanuts or tree nuts, Mazzella strives to have Jules accommodate patrons with other types of food intolerances as well.
“We take every allergy that has to do with food very seriously,” he said. “So we speak with many of our guests who will say, ‘I'm going to eat with you tonight. My allergy is carrots,’ or something specific. So then we go above and beyond, making sure that that guest not only eats comfortably--but to the requirements that they're asking us to cook for them. Some people have one simple one, others have none, and others have many food allergies. We've had people that are allergic to five or six things at once. We work with them very carefully so they can enjoy their night out with their families as well.”
Jules on the Green has experienced its share of difficulties amid the coronavirus pandemic and is still working through the struggles of not being able to let customers sit down inside, or at one of its tables on the outdoor patio, and instead have to suddenly move to take-out only. However, its owner thinks it is doing well despite that obstacle.
“That was the hardest component to change--to adjust not only your staff, but to adjust your team's skill sets, to adjust the makeup and the flow of the way the restaurant operates,” said Mazzella. “Those were the challenges that we began facing once we were put on lockdown for COVID-19, as well as continue to face. But I think Jules on the Green, as well as other many wonderful restaurants here in Vermont, have learned to cope and adapt and work past those challenges.”
The Jules faithful were quick to reach out to Mazzella once the Monday announcement broke that his restaurant, which just celebrated its three-year anniversary last month, was being decorated with the AllerTrain award.
“We have heard from many customers via social media and [who] have called our office and our restaurant, once it was announced, of how excited they were to hear that we had won,” he said. “I mean, to win a national award like that, it's something that was just so phenomenal. We couldn't be more gracious; we really couldn't. It couldn't be more of an honor to know that the work that my team is doing -- to know the idea that we've created -- is something that people really feel is important. And that means the world--to me, especially.”