John McSoley appointed to Howard Center board of trustees

Howard Center recently announced the appointment of two members to its board of trustees with one hailing from Essex.
John McSoley was selected to fulfill a three-year term on the board--that being his second stint with Howard Center--along with Yves Bradley of Burlington.
McSoley is a partner at McSoley McCoy & Co. located in South Burlington. His organization is a full-service tax, accounting, and business consulting firm. He graduated from Essex High School before obtaining his bachelor of science degree from the University of Vermont.
McSoley is currently a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Vermont Society of Certified Public Accountants. The reappointed trustee is also on Howard Center’s Vermont Student Assistance Corporation board, and McSoley spends additional time volunteering with the United Way.