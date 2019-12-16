The Essex Police Department (EPD) reported on Dec. 15 that a motor vehicle with three occupants, two being children, collided into an abandoned Essex house on the night of Dec. 14.
At 6:58 p.m., EPD, Essex Fire Department (EFD), Essex Junction Fire Department, and Essex Rescue all responded to a call for a car crash at 204 Colchester Road. A preliminary investigation discovered that the blue 2013 Chevrolet Cruze was being operated by 24-year-old Maya Chittenden of Jericho, Vt. when it went into the side porch of the two-story home.
Chittenden’s two children, ages 5 months and 4 years, were also in the vehicle. All three were transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center Emergency Department for non-life threatening injuries.
As of the 15th, the case was still in the investigative stages with criminal charges pending. According to an EPD press release, alcohol is believed to be a factor in the cause of the crash.
A post on the EFD Facebook page detailed that the car was traveling southbound towards Essex Junction when it “failed to negotiate the curve in the road, and drove straight off into the building.”