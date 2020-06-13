The Town of Essex Selectboard could be rounded out and have each of its five seats filled by Tuesday morning.
Interviews with each of the nine candidates are scheduled to take place shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday evening, and the current board members may vote if there’s a consensus later in the night following deliberation in an executive session.
Selectboard Chair Elaine Haney said that if a consensus cannot be determined, the board will then publicly announce the next steps.
In the onset of the meeting, the public will be allowed to be heard on items not on the agenda. Members of the public will then also be allowed to speak in regards to the open selectboard seat before the interviews and executive session discussion takes place; that differs from most other meetings where -- routinely -- the public can be heard following discussion and before a vote on most business items.
There will be a 15 minute limit for each candidate’s interview with the order being reverse alphabetical by last name. Unlike the previously-reported 10, there will be nine residents interviewed for the open seat as Derek Cote withdrew from consideration since the June 1 deadline.
If not wanting to participate, people can simply observe the proceedings by visiting youtube.com/playlist?list=PLljLFn4BZd2MX8tMSIwlYGFAQOith-Q_F.
Members of the public can also tap into the Microsoft Teams video conference and use their computer or mobile device’s microphone to talk -- and camera if they’d like to be seen -- while partaking when given the opportunity. Depending on the person's browser, they may need to call in for audio.
To do that, or a third option being to solely call in and listen to the meeting or just speak without being seen, people can dial (802) 377-3784 and use the conference ID 594 786 037#.
Anyone joining in with microphones turned on are asked to have them muted until the floor is open.
The following quotes are excerpts from the nine candidates’ letters of interest--in order of how they will be interviewed. Full letters, as well as pre-drafted questions for Monday night, can be found in the meeting’s packet.
Margaret Smith
“It would be my aim to help resolve governance issues in a fair and equitable manner, so that the board's time could be focused on securing the health, safety and welfare of fellow residents. I am also concerned with climate change which has the potential to bring further challenges to local government.”
Bart Sherman
“I studied Civil Engineering at Vermont Technical College, I am a veteran of the Vermont Army National Guard, I have been working in many facets of public works for the last 5 years. I feel that experience can bring a valuable perspective to the board.”
Alan L. Nye
“Having spent 18 years on the Board previously I feel I could come up to speed fairly fast and be a benefit to the board than someone who is a new comer. During my terms on the board I felt that I worked very well with the Village Trustees which I feel is critical during these days of consolidation/merger.”
Dawn Hill-Fleury
“I have served on the Essex School Board, The Essex Board of Civil Authority, and as a Justice of the Peace… Now that I am retired I have even more time to give to my Community. I love working for the people in Essex. I have seen the past and am looking forward to the future.”
Jane Donahue Davis
“Although I'm a fairly new community member, I have seen the positive effects fresh eyes can have on a board… I am committed to fairness and equity, which requires being open minded and embracing a willingness to learn and share the ideas of others. I am confident I can represent all Essex residents well.”
Tracey Delphia
“I have served on the Essex Zoning Board of Adjustment (ZBA) for the past 1.5 years and am currently the Clerk. I am eager to serve the communities within Essex and welcome this opportunity. I have previously fulfilled several local government duties while a resident of South Burlington.”
Kendall Chamberlin
“My interest in the seat is to provide a varied mix of applicants to fill it. I live in the 8-3 district of the town. I have worked for the Town of Richmond since before the town and the village merged. I am familiar with municipal government functioning.”
Dennis P. Bergeron
“I strongly believe it is time to give back to the community and the tax payers, thus I would like the opportunity to serve everyone as one of your peers… As a previous head coach in Connecticut and as a JV coach at Rice Memorial, I’m very well aware of how teamwork and working together can yield great opportunities for Essex.”
Rupesh Asher
“Why do I want be a member:
- To serve my community
- For the wellbeing and smooth functions of the town.
- work with others who have the same intention in mind (to further the betterment of the town).
- To give back to the community.”