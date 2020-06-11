Forty thousand pounds of steel were recently brought into the midway lawn of the Champlain Valley Exposition--then carefully put together to construct a sturdy, 768 square foot stage that will allow locals and tourists to enjoy music this summer in Essex Junction.
First, however, it will be used to hold three graduation ceremonies this weekend including Essex High School’s on Saturday.
The live music scene around the world was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, and Vermont was not exempt. While thousands of fans typically head to the expo during the summer to enjoy shows at the Champlain Valley Fair, this year was set to see zero after it was announced May 24 that the fair had been cancelled.
That has changed, however, as Vermont businesses have teamed together to create a unique way of holding concerts -- and graduations -- while still adhering to social distancing mandates. Higher Ground (HG) announced this week that it will hold live shows and video broadcasts as part of its HG Drive-In Experience. The concert company collaborated with Atomic Professional Audio, located just outside of Rutland, to build the stage and accompanying tower that holds a massive screen.
Leading the construction was Atomic Pro Project Manager Jacob Marmor who ventured upstate with crew members on Sunday to begin working on something they’re not quite used to doing. He will also act as the production manager for each event and supervise the team in charge of running the show.
“This is a pretty cool, unique thing,” he said. “The entire concert and entertainment business kind of had to pivot with this whole COVID-19 thing, so this is a really interesting pivot. A lot of props to Alex Crothers from Higher Ground; he's been great and really making sure that we're on the cutting edge here and getting stuff done.”
While it’s not their usual setup, Marmor said Atomic Pro had all the materials needed to put the design together--making it a fairly straightforward process that didn’t face tough obstacles and was completed by Thursday night.
“This is obviously a little bit different and unique,” he said, “but we build video walls, we build stages, we put on concerts, we do a lot of live video stuff. We had all the facets of this already in place, so it's kind of right in our wheelhouse.”
The stage is 32 feet wide and 24 feet deep with its slanted roof hanging about 20 feet off the ground. Right next to that is a 40-foot tall tower that is 28 feet wide and 21 feet deep. Mounted on that is an LED screen that measures 27 feet wide by 19 feet tall; in terms of “screen size” that’s used to describe televisions and monitors -- the length from one corner to its opposite -- that makes the Atomic Pro display 396.2 inches.
Atop the tower sits an anemometer to measure wind speed and direction. It can send data wirelessly to a device in Marmor’s pocket for him to gauge conditions and clear people away from the tower if winds get too strong. He said he was told that the tower can withstand gusts up to 108 mph, but he plans to be more cautious and take action if they are to reach 65-70 mph. For comparison, Category 1 hurricanes have winds between 74-95 mph while Category 2’s go from 96-110 mph.
Closely behind the stage, an antenna was erected to send out the FM audio transmission--that radio frequency being the only way for fans to listen in.
The inventive way of producing live events was a warm welcome to Marmor and colleagues after most of their previously-scheduled summer events have been getting cancelled over the last few months.
“I wouldn't say we were panicking,” he said, “I would say, if anything, it was more a feeling of overall disappointment--especially when you look at the timing for it. It was February, March when things started to get a little bit realer in this country; we were gearing up for summer concert season, and just had the bottom fall out. It was disappointing.”
Already announced for the Drive-In Experience is Dinner and a Movie (June 16), an installment of Vermont-based Phish’s video archive series which has been broadcasting previously-recorded concerts each Tuesday since late March and takes in donations for non-profit organizations--allocated by the band’s WaterWheel Foundation. Also on the calendar is a live show by Kat Wright on June 19.
Up to 250 vehicles can park along the midway lawn to enjoy each event with up to four people being permitted per vehicle. Much like a drive-in movie, fans are allowed to bring blankets and chairs to sit outside and in front of their car, truck, motor or bicycle--as long as they remain within their parking spot.
“Obviously, thank you to everybody who supported this,” Marmor added. “Music in the summertime is a big part of what we do here. So it's really great that a lot of people have jumped in to make sure that we do have music in Vermont this summer. I think it's going to be really awesome.”