CBD, or Cannabidiol, is ubiquitous these days, and people everywhere are discovering how it helps. With this new found popularity, it seems every business, from giant corporations to mom and pop shops, are jumping on the train. This flood in the market can make it hard for consumers to determine what are quality products.
What should you look for when shopping for CBD?
The things to look for are clarity, smell/taste, and growing/testing. The oil should be as clear as possible, because that means it’s as clean as possible. Not all companies go through the extra processes required to remove environmental impurities, which means the nasty hemp flavor that’s commonly, but wrongly, associated with CBD, stays in their products. CBD oil doesn’t have to taste or smell bad to work!
It’s a common misconception that CBD has to taste bad to be effective. Fortunately, this is not true. The taste and smell are from impurities leftover from the extraction process. Pure CBD is odorless and tasteless. Companies may flavor their oil in order to cover up the taste or smell of impurities.
Finally, consider the hemp was grown. Here in Vermont, we’re rightly proud of locally grown products. There’s a rich history of agriculture in the Green Mountain State, but that can mean a history of chemically laden soils too. Make sure that the CBD doesn’t come from hemp grown on bad soil. Hemp absorbs everything in the soil, and that includes nasty toxins and pesticides. Check that the CBD has been tested for heavy metals, pesticides, and molds before buying, or you could be making yourself sicker with every drop!
Any reputable business should have lab tests available by request, or displayed publicly. You want to be able to see for yourself that the product you get is clean, and in the case of full spectrum CBD, not over 0.3% THC (the psychoactive compound in cannabis).