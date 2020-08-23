WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Friday, Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., joined with fellow representatives from both parties to introduce a bill intended to prevent furloughs at the U.C. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
More than a 1,000 employees at the Vermont Service Center in St. Albans and Essex are scheduled to be furloughed at the end of the month, as part of a nationwide furlough of 67 percent of the agency’s 19,881 employees.
In a statement Friday, legislators warned “if such furloughs are implemented, they will have a devastating impact on the agency’s ability to provide immigration and naturalization services to American businesses and families for many months, if not years, to come.”
Currently, some types of applicants, or their employers, may pay $1,400 for premium processing. This bill raises that amount to $2,500 and expands the option for premium processing to more types of applicants.
It also specifies that that the funds received from premium processing may be used to address backlogs and adjudication delays for other applicants.
“The planned USCIS furloughs are an unnecessary disaster for Vermont workers, their families, and the local economies that rely on these jobs. This bill is an important emergency stopgap measure to protect the over 1,100 Vermonters and the more than 13,000 USCIS employees nationwide who currently face the risk of furlough. We will continue to work to change and reform the USCIS to ensure it fairly meets the needs of our immigration policies. But during this critical and challenging time, we must first prevent the furloughs which would be a devastating blow to the livelihood of Vermonters and USCIS employees across the country,” said Welch.
“This bill is not a complete solution to USCIS’s current fiscal challenges. But it will provide the agency with quick access to additional revenue that will eliminate the need for immediate furloughs. At a time of record unemployment and with increasing delays in immigration adjudications, we must do everything we can to ensure that USCIS can sustain its current workforce and keep operating at full capacity,” said Immigration and Citizenship Subcommittee Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren, D-CA-19.
.