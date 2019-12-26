As winter came to a close, a handful of Essex High School (EHS) teams were springing to the rafters with brand-new state championships banners. Four Hornet squads won state titles in 2019--all being winter sports.
The EHS girls’ gymnastics team continued to be one of the most dominant programs in Vermont by capturing its 26th state championship. After missing out on their seventh-straight crown in 2018, the Hornets returned to claim the top spot.
The Essex High boys’ ice hockey team defended its ‘18 title and pulled in its third championship over the previous 5 years. The Hornets’ raised the trophy in mid-March for the 16th time in team history.
After winning 7 state titles between 2003-10, the EHS boys’ indoor track & field squad only won 1 in the following 8 years. However, the Hornets got back to the top and earned the program’s ninth crown in ‘19.
Back to the ice, the Essex High girls’ hockey team won its first state championship since 2016 with the Hornets being victorious in their longtime rivalry with BFA-St. Albans. That was the team’s seventh title after its first came in 2007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.