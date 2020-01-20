More area college students have received academic accolades recently for earning stellar grade point averages (GPA) during the 2019 fall semester.
Eric Dewitt, Tyler Elias, and Keegan Yao claimed a spot on the University of Connecticut’s Dean’s List. That distinction goes to students who were registered for at least 12 credits calculable for grade points, received no grade below “C,” earned at least 3.0 times as many grade points as the number of calculable credits recorded by the Registrar, and were in at least the upper quartile of their respective school or college.
10 students at Vermont Technical College made the Dean’s List by registering at least a 3.5 GPA and carrying at least 12 letter-graded credit hours through the fall. Those students are: Daniel Chaulk (Associate of Engineering Mechanical Engineering Technology), Jacob Veilleux (Bachelor of Science in Computer Software Engineering), Evan Dyke (Associate of Engineering in Electrical Engineering Technology), Mukti Subedi (Associate of Science in Computer Information Technology), Samuel Foster (Bachelor of Science in Professional Pilot Technology), Nate Nelson (Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering Technology), Noah Ranallo (Bachelor of Science in Professional Pilot Technology), Shauna Bates (Associate of Science in Nursing), Anna Norcross (Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene), and Dip Sharma (Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering Technology).
Additionally, three area students carried at least 12 letter-graded credit hours and posted a perfect 4.0 GPA at Vermont Tech last semester to make the President’s List: Bradley Hodgson (Bachelor of Science Electrical Engineering Technology), Peter Roy (Bachelor of Science Electrical Engineering Technology), and Kevin Kunker (Bachelor of Science Computer Engineering).
Nicole Seaver, majoring in chemical engineering at Clarkson University, was one of the institution’s Presidential Scholars as she achieved at least a 3.8 GPA while carrying at least 14 credit hours. Hayden Radcliffe Beattie, majoring in mathematics, made it onto Clarkson’s Dean’s List with a GPA of at least a 3.25.