More area college students have received academic accolades recently for earning stellar grade point averages (GPA) during the 2019 fall semester.
(Parentheses denote the minimum GPA required for the respective honor)
Champlain College
President’s List (4.0)
- Jennifer Hall
- Shanne Lovely
- Zoe Moss
- Tay Pillsbury
Trustee’s List (4.0 for two or more consecutive semesters)
- Michael Barrows
- Andersen Pinckney
- Talia Verro
Deans List (3.5)
- Ahmad Ahmad
- Ian Amaliksen
- Sage Burns
- Robert Charland
- Matthew Emery
- Christine Evans Graham
- Natalie Evenson
- Charlotte Frivoll
- Donovan Garcia-Buckler
- Evan Goldring
- Will Klinck
- Drew Marcotte
- Jovenel Moise
- Anna Needler
- Emma Rivers
- Grant Robertson
- Ruhika Roy
- Absa Samba
- Steven Seaver
University of New Hampshire
Dean’s List: Highest Honors (3.85)
- Sarah Dramstad (Nutr:Dietetics)
Dean’s List: High Honors (3.65)
- Shannon Day (Sust Agriculture & Food Systems)
- Kathryn Deibler (Undeclared)
- Amanda Reardon (English Teaching)
University of Delaware
Dean’s List (3.5)
- Anna Singer
- Abigail Malle
- Jamie Morin
Vermont Technical College
Dean’s List (3.5)
- Ryan Gould
- Brittany Hathorn
Anderson University
Dean’s List (3.5)
- Sarah Koch
Southern New Hampshire University
President’s List (3.7)
- Chloie Janaro
Coastal Carolina University
Dean’s List (3.5)
- Samuel Couture (Exercise and Sport Science)
College of William & Mary
Dean’s List (3.6)
- Noah Ferris
- Lindsey Gleason
Saint Michael’s College
Dean’s List
- Sayde K. Dorain (Jr., Psychology and Elementary Education)
- Aidan J. Whitney (Jr., Business Administration)
- Rusul K. Mustafa (Sr., Chemistry)
- Sarah W. Eustis (Jr., Environmental Science)
- Alexandra J. Knight (So., Exploratory and Elementary Education)
- Eugene A. Petrow (So., History)
- Olivia M. Schmidt (So., Psychology)
- Rebecca A. Ludden (So., Psychology)
- Allison M. Matthews (Sr., Psychology)
- Margaret F. Parks (Fr., Psychology and Elementary Education)
- Matthew A. Tupaj (So., Theatre)
University of Rhode Island
Dean’s List (3.30)
- Natalie Straw
Endicott College
Dean’s List (3.5)
- Emma Brott (Photography)
Emerson College
Dean’s List (3.7)
- Munroe Shearer (So., Design/Technology)
Seton Hall University
Dean’s List
- Myles Einhorn
Quinnipiac University
Dean’s List (3.5)
- Riley Allen
- Brittany Commo
- Kaylan Ferreira
- Madeline Folsom
- Celine Hoffman
- Molly Kenny
- Zachary Kershner
- Kelly Lyon
College of Charleston
Dean’s List (3.6)
- Stephen Astor
University of Hartford
Dean’s List
- Thomas Bergeron
Muhlenberg College
Dean’s List (3.5)
- Jacob Botelho
Colby College
Dean’s List (3.75)
- Emily J. Tupaj
Utica College
Dean’s List
- Selena J. Marrier