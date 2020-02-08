Academic Achievement

More area college students have received academic accolades recently for earning stellar grade point averages (GPA) during the 2019 fall semester.

(Parentheses denote the minimum GPA required for the respective honor)

Champlain College

President’s List (4.0)

  • Jennifer Hall
  • Shanne Lovely
  • Zoe Moss
  • Tay Pillsbury

Trustee’s List (4.0 for two or more consecutive semesters)

  • Michael Barrows
  • Andersen Pinckney
  • Talia Verro

Deans List (3.5)

  • Ahmad Ahmad
  • Ian Amaliksen
  • Sage Burns
  • Robert Charland
  • Matthew Emery
  • Christine Evans Graham
  • Natalie Evenson
  • Charlotte Frivoll
  • Donovan Garcia-Buckler
  • Evan Goldring
  • Will Klinck
  • Drew Marcotte
  • Jovenel Moise
  • Anna Needler
  • Emma Rivers
  • Grant Robertson
  • Ruhika Roy
  • Absa Samba
  • Steven Seaver

University of New Hampshire

Dean’s List: Highest Honors (3.85)

  • Sarah Dramstad (Nutr:Dietetics)

Dean’s List: High Honors (3.65)

  • Shannon Day (Sust Agriculture & Food Systems)
  • Kathryn Deibler (Undeclared)
  • Amanda Reardon (English Teaching)

University of Delaware

Dean’s List (3.5)

  • Anna Singer
  • Abigail Malle
  • Jamie Morin

Vermont Technical College

Dean’s List (3.5)

  • Ryan Gould
  • Brittany Hathorn

Anderson University

Dean’s List (3.5)

  • Sarah Koch

Southern New Hampshire University

President’s List (3.7)

  • Chloie Janaro

Coastal Carolina University

Dean’s List (3.5)

  • Samuel Couture (Exercise and Sport Science)

College of William & Mary

Dean’s List (3.6)

  • Noah Ferris
  • Lindsey Gleason

Saint Michael’s College

Dean’s List

  • Sayde K. Dorain (Jr., Psychology and Elementary Education)
  • Aidan J. Whitney (Jr., Business Administration)
  • Rusul K. Mustafa (Sr., Chemistry)
  • Sarah W. Eustis (Jr., Environmental Science)
  • Alexandra J. Knight (So., Exploratory and Elementary Education)
  • Eugene A. Petrow (So., History)
  • Olivia M. Schmidt (So., Psychology)
  • Rebecca A. Ludden (So., Psychology)
  • Allison M. Matthews (Sr., Psychology)
  • Margaret F. Parks (Fr., Psychology and Elementary Education)
  • Matthew A. Tupaj (So., Theatre)

University of Rhode Island

Dean’s List (3.30)

  • Natalie Straw

Endicott College

Dean’s List (3.5)

  • Emma Brott (Photography)

Emerson College

Dean’s List (3.7)

  • Munroe Shearer (So., Design/Technology)

Seton Hall University

Dean’s List

  • Myles Einhorn

Quinnipiac University

Dean’s List (3.5)

  • Riley Allen
  • Brittany Commo
  • Kaylan Ferreira
  • Madeline Folsom
  • Celine Hoffman
  • Molly Kenny
  • Zachary Kershner
  • Kelly Lyon

College of Charleston

Dean’s List (3.6)

  • Stephen Astor

University of Hartford

Dean’s List

  • Thomas Bergeron

Muhlenberg College

Dean’s List (3.5)

  • Jacob Botelho

Colby College

Dean’s List (3.75)

  • Emily J. Tupaj

Utica College

Dean’s List

  • Selena J. Marrier

