More area college students have received academic accolades recently for earning stellar grade point averages (GPA) during the 2019 fall semester.
(Parentheses denote the minimum GPA required for the respective honor)
Bryan College
President’s List (4.0)
- Hannah Couture, Class of 2020
Tufts University
Dean’s List (3.4)
- Lindsay Pius
University of Hartford
President’s List (3.75)
- Thomas Bergeron
University of Findlay
Dean’s List (3.5)
- Madeline Green
Cornell University
Dean’s Honor List (3.75)
- John Stawinski, College of Engineering
Community College of Vermont
President’s List (4.0 full-time students)
- Nicole Beaudoin
- Jack Evans
- Dominique Sweat
Student Honors List (4.0 part-time students)
- Melissa Hermansen
- Madeline Marquardt
- Caleb Oliveira
- Nicholas Osiecki
- Megan Pidgeon
Dean’s List (3.5 full-time students)
- Flynn Barcomb
- Matthew Beane
- Duygu Cetin
- Avery Charron
- Alice Dorfman
- Amelia Duffy
- Emily Gonyeau
- Carson Swan
- Glade Taylor
- Emily Trombley
University of Kansas
Honor Roll
- Geraughty Badger, School of Architecture & Design
- Tate Bostwick, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences