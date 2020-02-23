Academic Achievement

More area college students have received academic accolades recently for earning stellar grade point averages (GPA) during the 2019 fall semester.

(Parentheses denote the minimum GPA required for the respective honor)

Bryan College

President’s List (4.0)

  • Hannah Couture, Class of 2020

Tufts University

Dean’s List (3.4)

  • Lindsay Pius

University of Hartford

President’s List (3.75)

  • Thomas Bergeron

University of Findlay

Dean’s List (3.5)

  • Madeline Green

Cornell University

Dean’s Honor List (3.75)

  • John Stawinski, College of Engineering

Community College of Vermont

President’s List (4.0 full-time students)

  • Nicole Beaudoin
  • Jack Evans
  • Dominique Sweat

Student Honors List (4.0 part-time students)

  • Melissa Hermansen
  • Madeline Marquardt
  • Caleb Oliveira
  • Nicholas Osiecki
  • Megan Pidgeon

Dean’s List (3.5 full-time students)

  • Flynn Barcomb
  • Matthew Beane
  • Duygu Cetin
  • Avery Charron
  • Alice Dorfman
  • Amelia Duffy
  • Emily Gonyeau
  • Carson Swan
  • Glade Taylor
  • Emily Trombley

University of Kansas

Honor Roll

  • Geraughty Badger, School of Architecture & Design
  • Tate Bostwick, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

