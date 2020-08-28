Academic Achievement

The following students from Essex recently graduated as reported by their respective institutions of higher education.

Vermont Technical College

  • Christopher Cummings graduated from the Practical Nursing Program.
  • Ryan Gould graduated from the Practical Nursing Program.
  • Robert McCarthy graduated from the Practical Nursing Program.

Saint Michael’s College

  • Elias DiGrande graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.
  • Valentina Fresl graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
  • Allison Matthews graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

University of Connecticut

  • Ethan Stanley Harvey graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics/Actuarial Science.

University of Wyoming

  • India Wilday Hoover graduated with a Bachelor of Arts.

Rochester Institute of Technology

  • Eric Scharf graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering.

Bryant University

  • Hannah Couture graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree in Team and Project Management.

Roger Williams University

  • Rebecca Astor graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Educational Studies.
  • Hannah Little graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing.

