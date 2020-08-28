The following students from Essex recently graduated as reported by their respective institutions of higher education.
Vermont Technical College
- Christopher Cummings graduated from the Practical Nursing Program.
- Ryan Gould graduated from the Practical Nursing Program.
- Robert McCarthy graduated from the Practical Nursing Program.
Saint Michael’s College
- Elias DiGrande graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.
- Valentina Fresl graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
- Allison Matthews graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
University of Connecticut
- Ethan Stanley Harvey graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics/Actuarial Science.
University of Wyoming
- India Wilday Hoover graduated with a Bachelor of Arts.
Rochester Institute of Technology
- Eric Scharf graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering.
Bryant University
- Hannah Couture graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree in Team and Project Management.
Roger Williams University
- Rebecca Astor graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Educational Studies.
- Hannah Little graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing.