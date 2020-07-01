Academic Achievement

The following students from Essex recently graduated as reported by their respective institutions of higher education.

Bowdoin College

  • Allison Rutz graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and anthropology.

Saint Anselm College

  • Erin Egan graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in politics.

Colby College

  • Sarah Tobey graduated with a bachelor’s degree in environmental science.

Ithaca College

  • Molly Noel graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics.

Norwich University

  • Kevin James Svarczkopf graduated with a master’s degree in architecture.
  • Keely Eubank graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in computer security and information assurance.
  • Erin Paige Church graduated with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

University of Utah

  • Sean Finnegan graduated with a bachelor’s degree in health promotion & education.

Quinnipiac University

  • Brian Cookingham graduated with a bachelor’s degree in finance.
  • Celine Hoffman graduated with a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

