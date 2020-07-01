The following students from Essex recently graduated as reported by their respective institutions of higher education.
Bowdoin College
- Allison Rutz graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and anthropology.
Saint Anselm College
- Erin Egan graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in politics.
Colby College
- Sarah Tobey graduated with a bachelor’s degree in environmental science.
Ithaca College
- Molly Noel graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics.
Norwich University
- Kevin James Svarczkopf graduated with a master’s degree in architecture.
- Keely Eubank graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in computer security and information assurance.
- Erin Paige Church graduated with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
University of Utah
- Sean Finnegan graduated with a bachelor’s degree in health promotion & education.
Quinnipiac University
- Brian Cookingham graduated with a bachelor’s degree in finance.
- Celine Hoffman graduated with a bachelor’s degree in nursing.