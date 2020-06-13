Academic Achievement

The following students from Essex recently graduated as reported by their respective institutions of higher education.

(Parentheses denote the minimum GPA required for the respective honor.)

University of New Hampshire

  • Amanda Reardon graduated Magna Cum Laude (3.65-3.84) with a bachelor’s degree in English teaching.
  • Sarah Dramstad graduated Summa Cum Laude (3.85-4.0) with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition: dietetics.

University of Findlay

  • Madeline Green graduated with a bachelor’s degree in animal science and equestrian studies.

Clarkson University

  • Nicole Marie Seaver graduated with a bachelor’s degree with distinction in chemical engineering.

Vermont Technical College

  • Shauna Bates
  • Joshua Benoure
  • Bradley Hodgson
  • Kelly Holmes
  • Monica Keithcart
  • Paige King
  • Noah Ranallo
  • Hannah Smith

Assumption College

  • Darren Van Dzura graduated with a bachelor's degree in psychology.

Muhlenberg College

  • Jacob Botelho graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in theatre and a minor in Italian studies.

College of William & Mary

  • Noah Ferris graduated with a bachelor’s degree.

Community College of Vermont

  • Matthew R. Beane
  • Mark R. Benjamin
  • Tanner Bliss
  • Cindy Chittenden
  • Jack M. Evans
  • Kylee C. Hope
  • Jennifer A. Kelmar
  • Carrie A. Kinley
  • Emily A. Senecal
  • Amir A. Shedyak
  • Eric Leroy Simpson
  • Naina Mary Sinchuari
  • Emily E. Smith
  • Dominique R. Sweat
  • Rachel L. Vance

Castleton University

  • Katlynn Foy
  • Nathan Bedell
  • Selena Patterson

