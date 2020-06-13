The following students from Essex recently graduated as reported by their respective institutions of higher education.
(Parentheses denote the minimum GPA required for the respective honor.)
University of New Hampshire
- Amanda Reardon graduated Magna Cum Laude (3.65-3.84) with a bachelor’s degree in English teaching.
- Sarah Dramstad graduated Summa Cum Laude (3.85-4.0) with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition: dietetics.
University of Findlay
- Madeline Green graduated with a bachelor’s degree in animal science and equestrian studies.
Clarkson University
- Nicole Marie Seaver graduated with a bachelor’s degree with distinction in chemical engineering.
Vermont Technical College
- Shauna Bates
- Joshua Benoure
- Bradley Hodgson
- Kelly Holmes
- Monica Keithcart
- Paige King
- Noah Ranallo
- Hannah Smith
Assumption College
- Darren Van Dzura graduated with a bachelor's degree in psychology.
Muhlenberg College
- Jacob Botelho graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in theatre and a minor in Italian studies.
College of William & Mary
- Noah Ferris graduated with a bachelor’s degree.
Community College of Vermont
- Matthew R. Beane
- Mark R. Benjamin
- Tanner Bliss
- Cindy Chittenden
- Jack M. Evans
- Kylee C. Hope
- Jennifer A. Kelmar
- Carrie A. Kinley
- Emily A. Senecal
- Amir A. Shedyak
- Eric Leroy Simpson
- Naina Mary Sinchuari
- Emily E. Smith
- Dominique R. Sweat
- Rachel L. Vance
Castleton University
- Katlynn Foy
- Nathan Bedell
- Selena Patterson