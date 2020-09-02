The following students from Essex recently received academic honors for the Spring 2020 semester as reported by their respective institutions of higher education.
(Parentheses denote the minimum GPA required for the respective honor.)
Saint Lawrence University
Dean’s List (3.6)
- Sarah Abeling
- Mya Burghardt
University of Wyoming
President’s List (4.0)
- India Wilday Hoover
Roger Williams University
Dean’s List (3.4)
- Hannah Palmer
- Averi Preston
- Rebecca Astor
- Hannah Little
Champlain College
President’s List (4.0)
- Laura Charbonneau, a business management major
- Teal Denison, an accounting major
- Charlotte Frivoll, a graphic design & digital media major
- Donovan Garcia-Buckler, a game production management major
- Emma Rivers, an accounting major
- Ruhika Roy, a criminal justice major
Trustees’ List (4.0 for two or more consecutive semesters)
- Jennifer Hall, a computer forensics & digital investigations major
- Andersen Pinckney, a game design major
- Talia Verro, a law major
Dean’s List (3.5)
- Raghda Ahmad, a psychology major
- Ian Amaliksen, a finance major
- Mitchell Baker, a filmmaking major
- Melinda Bechtel, a business management major
- Robert Charland, a business management major
- Matthew Emery, a secondary education-social studies major
- Christine Evans Graham, a health care administration major
- Natalie Evenson, a filmmaking major
- Lansingh Freeman, a game programming major
- Evan Goldring, a game design major
- Will Klinck, a criminal justice major
- Irma Kukavica, a business management major
- Jomarlie Moise, an accounting major
- Michael Nadeau, a cybersecurity major
- Joseph Printon, a game design major
- Grant Robertson, a graphic design & digital media major
- Steven Seaver, an accounting major
- Felix Workman, a computer networking & cybersecurity major
Bryant University
Dean’s List
- Hannah Couture