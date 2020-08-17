The following students from Essex recently received academic honors for the Spring 2020 semester as reported by their respective institutions of higher education.
(Parentheses denote the minimum GPA required for the respective honor.)
Saint Michael’s College
Dean’s List
- Taylor Hella, a sophomore business administration major
- Aidan Whitney, a senior business administration major
- Kurt Dirmaier, a sophomore elementary education major
- Yan Yan Chen, a junior English major
- Alexandra Knight, a junior environmental science major
- Sarah Eustis, a senior environmental science major
- Eugene Petrow, a sophomore history major
- Clayton Messier, a sophomore information systems major
- Jessica Johnson, a senior media studies and digital arts major
- Jenna Puleo, a junior pre-pharmacy major
- Olivia Schmidt, a junior psychology major
- Allison Matthews, a May 2020 graduate psychology major
- Rebecca Ludden, a junior psychology major
- Mary Elizabeth Simons, a senior Spanish/secondary education major
- Matthew Tupaj, a sophomore theatre major
University of Delaware
Dean’s List (3.5)
- Julia Chadwick
- Abigail Malle
- Jamie Morin
- Anna Singer
Keene State College
Dean’s List (3.5)
- James Emery
- John Hale
- Olivia Ploof
- Alexis Smith
Fairfield University
Dean’s List (3.5)
- Megan Rachek
Bryant University
President’s List (4.0)
- Hannah Couture
Community College of Vermont
President’s List (4.0)
- Avery Charron
- Alice Dorfman
- Adelaide Engelberth
- Jack Evans
- Emily Smith
- Dominique Sweat
Dean’s List (3.5)
- Nicole Beaudoin
- Christopher Blanco
- Amelia Duffy
- Jennifer Kelmar
- Levi Mendes
- Jenna Reynolds
- Dagan Thompson
Honor’s List (4.0 Part Time)
- Willow Goldberg
- Fatu Kankolongo
- Carrie Kinley
- Madeline Marquardt
- Steve Matherne
- Anne-Marie Mattogno
- Megan Pidgeon
- Kelly Sullivan
University of Minnesota Twin Cities
Dean’s List (3.66)
- Ian Lyle
University of Connecticut
Dean’s List (3.0)
- Eric Dewitt
- Keegan Yao
Boston University
Dean’s List (3.5)
- Isaak E. Olson