Academic Achievement

The following students from Essex recently received academic honors for the Spring 2020 semester as reported by their respective institutions of higher education.

(Parentheses denote the minimum GPA required for the respective honor.)

Saint Michael’s College

Dean’s List

  • Taylor Hella, a sophomore business administration major
  • Aidan Whitney, a senior business administration major
  • Kurt Dirmaier, a sophomore elementary education major
  • Yan Yan Chen, a junior English major
  • Alexandra Knight, a junior environmental science major
  • Sarah Eustis, a senior environmental science major
  • Eugene Petrow, a sophomore history major
  • Clayton Messier, a sophomore information systems major
  • Jessica Johnson, a senior media studies and digital arts major
  • Jenna Puleo, a junior pre-pharmacy major
  • Olivia Schmidt, a junior psychology major
  • Allison Matthews, a May 2020 graduate psychology major
  • Rebecca Ludden, a junior psychology major
  • Mary Elizabeth Simons, a senior Spanish/secondary education major
  • Matthew Tupaj, a sophomore theatre major

University of Delaware

Dean’s List (3.5)

  • Julia Chadwick
  • Abigail Malle
  • Jamie Morin
  • Anna Singer

Keene State College

Dean’s List (3.5)

  • James Emery
  • John Hale
  • Olivia Ploof
  • Alexis Smith

Fairfield University

Dean’s List (3.5)

  • Megan Rachek

Bryant University

President’s List (4.0)

  • Hannah Couture

Community College of Vermont

President’s List (4.0)

  • Avery Charron
  • Alice Dorfman
  • Adelaide Engelberth
  • Jack Evans
  • Emily Smith
  • Dominique Sweat

Dean’s List (3.5)

  • Nicole Beaudoin
  • Christopher Blanco
  • Amelia Duffy
  • Jennifer Kelmar
  • Levi Mendes
  • Jenna Reynolds
  • Dagan Thompson

Honor’s List (4.0 Part Time)

  • Willow Goldberg
  • Fatu Kankolongo
  • Carrie Kinley
  • Madeline Marquardt
  • Steve Matherne
  • Anne-Marie Mattogno
  • Megan Pidgeon
  • Kelly Sullivan

University of Minnesota Twin Cities

Dean’s List (3.66)

  • Ian Lyle

University of Connecticut

Dean’s List (3.0)

  • Eric Dewitt
  • Keegan Yao

Boston University

Dean’s List (3.5)

  • Isaak E. Olson

