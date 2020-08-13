The following students from Essex recently received academic honors for the Spring 2020 semester as reported by their respective institutions of higher education.
(Parentheses denote the minimum GPA required for the respective honor.)
Norwich University
President's List (4.0)
- Macall Lucy Meslin
- Brittany McElhaney
Dean's List (3.4)
- Ethan J. Bartlett
- Manu Shrestha
- Michaela Rivers
Rochester Institute of Technology
Dean's List (3.4)
- Patrick Cooper, a physics major
- Louden Yandow, a computer science major
- Eric Scharf, an engineering major
Coastal Carolina University
President's List
- Samuel Couture, an exercise and sport science major
Saint Anselm College
Dean's List (3.3)
- Abigail V. Couture, a freshman nursing major
- Erin E. Egan, a senior politics major
Quinnipiac University
Dean's List (3.5)
- Kylie Acker
- Riley Allen
- Brittany Commo
- Brian Cookingham
- Kaylan Ferreira
- Madeline Folsom
- Molly Kenny
- Zachary Kershner
- Kelly Lyon