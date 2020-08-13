Academic Achievement

The following students from Essex recently received academic honors for the Spring 2020 semester as reported by their respective institutions of higher education.

(Parentheses denote the minimum GPA required for the respective honor.)

Norwich University

President's List (4.0)

  • Macall Lucy Meslin
  • Brittany McElhaney

 Dean's List (3.4)

  • Ethan J. Bartlett
  • Manu Shrestha
  • Michaela Rivers

Rochester Institute of Technology

Dean's List (3.4)

  • Patrick Cooper, a physics major
  • Louden Yandow, a computer science major
  • Eric Scharf, an engineering major

Coastal Carolina University

President's List

  • Samuel Couture, an exercise and sport science major

Saint Anselm College

Dean's List (3.3)

  • Abigail V. Couture, a freshman nursing major
  • Erin E. Egan, a senior politics major

Quinnipiac University

Dean's List (3.5)

  • Kylie Acker
  • Riley Allen
  • Brittany Commo
  • Brian Cookingham
  • Kaylan Ferreira
  • Madeline Folsom
  • Molly Kenny
  • Zachary Kershner
  • Kelly Lyon

