The following students from Essex recently received academic honors for the Spring 2020 semester as reported by their respective institutions of higher education.
(Parentheses denote the minimum GPA required for the respective honor.)
Vermont Technical College
President’s List (4.0)
- Nate Nelson
- Bradley Hodgson
- Noah Ranallo
Dean’s List (3.5)
- Paige King
- Shauna Bates
- Hannah Smith
- Erik Nyhagen
- Dip Sharma
- Kevin Kunke
- Diwas Sharma
- Samuel Foster
Endicott College
Dean’s List (3.5)
- Emma Brott, studying photography
- Arianna Moffatt, studying criminal justice and psychology
- Olivia Duncan, studying biology/biotechnology
Castleton University
President’s List (4.0)
- Tovah Coe
- Makenna Thorne
Dean’s List (3.5)
- Avery Finelli
- Katlynn Foy, also received an Academic Excellence Award for being the top student in the sociology program
- Elizabeth Goodrich
- Tia Kane
- Irma Melezovic
- Selena Patterson
- Garrett Somerset
- Chandler Volk
Southern New Hampshire University
President’s List -- Winter Semester (3.7)
- Michael Ashley
- Chloie Janaro
Emerson College
Dean’s List (3.7)
- Munroe Shearer, sophomore studying design/technology
University of Rhode Island
Dean’s List (3.3)
- Natalie Straw
Muhlenberg College
Dean’s List (3.5)
- Jacob Botelho
University of New Hampshire
Dean’s List
Highest Honors (3.85)
- Amanda Reardon, studying English teaching
- Sarah Dramstad, studying nutrition: dietetics
- Kathryn Deibler, undeclared
High Honors (3.65)
- Shannon Day, studying sustainable agriculture & food systems