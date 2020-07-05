Academic Achievement

The following students from Essex recently received academic honors for the Spring 2020 semester as reported by their respective institutions of higher education.

(Parentheses denote the minimum GPA required for the respective honor.)

Vermont Technical College

President’s List (4.0)

  • Nate Nelson
  • Bradley Hodgson
  • Noah Ranallo

Dean’s List (3.5)

  • Paige King
  • Shauna Bates
  • Hannah Smith
  • Erik Nyhagen
  • Dip Sharma
  • Kevin Kunke
  • Diwas Sharma
  • Samuel Foster

Endicott College

Dean’s List (3.5)

  • Emma Brott, studying photography
  • Arianna Moffatt, studying criminal justice and psychology
  • Olivia Duncan, studying biology/biotechnology

Castleton University

President’s List (4.0)

  • Tovah Coe
  • Makenna Thorne

Dean’s List (3.5)

  • Avery Finelli
  • Katlynn Foy, also received an Academic Excellence Award for being the top student in the sociology program
  • Elizabeth Goodrich
  • Tia Kane
  • Irma Melezovic
  • Selena Patterson
  • Garrett Somerset
  • Chandler Volk

Southern New Hampshire University

President’s List -- Winter Semester (3.7)

  • Michael Ashley
  • Chloie Janaro

Emerson College

Dean’s List (3.7)

  • Munroe Shearer, sophomore studying design/technology

University of Rhode Island

Dean’s List (3.3)

  • Natalie Straw

Muhlenberg College

Dean’s List (3.5)

  • Jacob Botelho

University of New Hampshire

Dean’s List

Highest Honors (3.85)

  • Amanda Reardon, studying English teaching
  • Sarah Dramstad, studying nutrition: dietetics
  • Kathryn Deibler, undeclared

High Honors (3.65)

  • Shannon Day, studying sustainable agriculture & food systems

Recommended for you