Academic Achievement

The following students from Essex recently received academic honors for the Spring 2020 semester as reported by their respective institutions of higher education.

(Parentheses denote the minimum GPA required for the respective honor)

Clarkson University

Presidential Scholars (3.8)

  • Nicole Seaver, senior studying chemical engineering

Dean’s List (3.25)

  • Hayden Radcliffe Beattie, sophomore studying mathematics

University of New England

Dean’s List (3.3)

  • Mackenzie Bird
  • Eva Bosley

Nazareth College

Dean’s List (3.5)

  • Olivia Miller-Johnson

University of Utah

Dean’s List (3.5)

  • Christopher Bird, studying history and economics

Plymouth State University

President’s List (3.7)

  • Anika Clarke
  • Lauren Dunbar

Assumption College

Dean’s List (3.5)

  • Darren Van Dzura

Southern New Hampshire University

President’s List -- Winter Semester (3.7)

  • Michael Ashley

Lasell University

Dean’s List

  • Jordan Hines
  • Gordon Schmalz

Sienna College

Dean’s List (3.5-3.89)

  • Broderick Yates

William & Mary College

Dean’s List (3.6)

  • Giulia Eddy

