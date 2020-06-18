The following students from Essex recently received academic honors for the Spring 2020 semester as reported by their respective institutions of higher education.
(Parentheses denote the minimum GPA required for the respective honor)
Clarkson University
Presidential Scholars (3.8)
- Nicole Seaver, senior studying chemical engineering
Dean’s List (3.25)
- Hayden Radcliffe Beattie, sophomore studying mathematics
University of New England
Dean’s List (3.3)
- Mackenzie Bird
- Eva Bosley
Nazareth College
Dean’s List (3.5)
- Olivia Miller-Johnson
University of Utah
Dean’s List (3.5)
- Christopher Bird, studying history and economics
Plymouth State University
President’s List (3.7)
- Anika Clarke
- Lauren Dunbar
Assumption College
Dean’s List (3.5)
- Darren Van Dzura
Southern New Hampshire University
President’s List -- Winter Semester (3.7)
- Michael Ashley
Lasell University
Dean’s List
- Jordan Hines
- Gordon Schmalz
Sienna College
Dean’s List (3.5-3.89)
- Broderick Yates
William & Mary College
Dean’s List (3.6)
- Giulia Eddy