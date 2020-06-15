The Town of Essex Selectboard went back to having five members Monday night as Dawn Hill-Fleury was chosen to fill the vacant seat.
After about 40 minutes of deliberation which followed interviews of eight candidates, the four already-seated members came out of an executive session and cast their votes on who would take the fifth seat--a unanimous decision ensuing.
Hill-Fleury will complete the second of a three-year term that Annie Cooper had been elected to in 2019 before resigning this past April. In March 2021, an election will be held during Town Meeting Day for the public to choose who will fill the final year of the term via Australian ballot.
“Now that I am retired, I have even more time to give to my community,” read Hill-Fleury’s letter of interest. “I love working for the people in Essex. I have seen the past and am looking forward to the future.”
Monday night, each of the applicants present were given a chance to provide an introductory statement before being asked the same five questions:
- What is your understanding of what it means to be a public servant?
- What do you see as the most pressing issues facing Essex right now and for the next few years?
- How do you feel the Selectboard should proceed when discussing merger of the Town of Essex and Village of Essex Junction?
- We meet a minimum of 3-4 nights a month, for several hours at a time. There is a lot of information to read and understand for each meeting, especially during budget time in late December and January. Are you prepared for that time commitment?
- Since there are nine individuals who have asked to be appointed, there is a chance that the seated Selectboard may not come to consensus and we would be required to call for an election. If that happens, are you willing to run a campaign for the seat?
As stated in her letter of interest, Hill-Fleury has been an Essex resident since May 1960. She attended Essex schools and participated in many volunteer projects throughout the community. She’s spent time on the Essex School Board, the Essex Board of Civil Authority, and as a justice of the peace. She’s also given time to Boy Scout Troop 635 as a treasurer, counselor, and transportation director. Hill-Fleury is the administrative chair at the Essex United Methodist Church and is the transportation director of Essex Eats Out.
While there were originally 10 residents who applied for the open seat as reported on June 3, the pool went down to eight after Derek Cote withdrew his application before last Wednesday and after Bart Sherman took his name out of the running shortly before the special meeting.
“I just want to take the opportunity to thank all the candidates for applying,” said selectboard member Vince Franco. “I think we had a lot of really good people--a lot of people who are invested in the community and that want to see this community continue to evolve, continue to grow better. And thank you for all your time, and all the effort you put into that.”