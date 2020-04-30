High school track reopened after momentary closure

Visitors to the Essex High School track may have recently been met by closed gates and signs indicating that the facility was closed off.
However, the track has since been reopened and will remain so as long as there are no further instances which caused it to originally be closed to the public.
“As the nicer weather began visiting our community and perhaps as some quarantine fatigue began taking root, we saw a considerable uptick in groups visiting some of our facilities,” said Essex Westford School District Chief Operating Officer Brian Donahue. “Leading up to April 23 we had multiple acts of vandalism on our fields and equipment, along with several observations of cars on athletic fields. We took the measures out of an abundance of caution for public safety and safeguarding the property.”
Donahue says the district started displaying signage and closing certain amenities, such as playgrounds, around April 3. Additional signage was added starting April 13, and restrictions were intensified on April 23. However, the district thought it to be reasonable to allow the public back on to the track as it provides a calculated and safe space for people to exercise and enjoy the outdoors.
“Over the last couple of days, we've been aggressively reaching out to specific individuals and re-sharing the precautions we all need to be taking during this public health emergency,” said Donahue. “With this done, we believe it prudent to reopen certain areas, such as the track surface, and open some other access points.
“We are sorry for the inconvenience any restrictions may have caused,” he added. “Over the course of this pandemic, some of our safety measures have been right on point, while others we have learned from and made adjustments.”