Teachers from Hiawatha Elementary School jumped into their cars Friday and conducted their own parade around the village--waving and honking to their students ahead of their "April Vacation."
Hiawatha teachers parade around village
- MIKE NOSEK Staff Writer
-
- Updated
MIKE NOSEK
Staff Writer
