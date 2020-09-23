When: Thursday, Sept. 24, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Online (Live-streamed on Town Meeting TV)
Join the meeting online through Microsoft Teams Meeting; depending on your browser, you may need to download prompted software or call in for audio.
Simply tune in to watch through YouTube (no participation possible): youtube.com/playlist?list=PLljLFn4BZd2NDBcfrHVdIR7eUeko7haxg.
For calling in, dial (802) 377-3784 and use the conference ID: 727 856 822#
Notes for participating:
For the minutes, you are asked to provide your full name when prompted.
Use the “chat” function of Microsoft Teams only to request to speak; do not use it for comments.
Use the “raise your hand” function of Microsoft Teams to request to speak.
When not speaking, mute the microphone on your device.
Agenda items of interest:
- Discussion of Tree Farm operations with Tree Farm Board President
- Discussion and possible approval of design of park at 1 Main St for grant application
- Consider request to waive political sign ordinance prior to November election
- Discussion and possible approval of charter for merger of Village of Essex Junction and Town of Essex
- Discussion and possible approval to warn Special Village meeting on Nov. 3
- Discussion and possible approval to warn public hearings regarding the merger charter
- Discussion and possible approval of sending ballots to all active voters for Nov. 3 election
- Discussion and possible approval of merger informational materials
- Consider updating mission statement for Village of Essex Junction
- Discussion and possible action on Policy on Raising of Flags and Painting of Murals on Town of Essex/Village of Essex Junction Property
Find the full agenda and meeting packet at essexjunction.org/fileadmin/files/Board_of_Trustees/2020_Packets/01_20200924_VB_Packet.pdf.