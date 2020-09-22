Town and village residents are needed to serve on town and village boards and committees.
People with some time, a skill, or technical knowledge they would like to share to work toward solving complex issues and recommending policy that helps to shape the kind of community in which they live are encouraged to look into one of the vacant seats available:
Essex Conservation and Trails Committee
2 seats; 3-year term; must be Essex resident
Essex Energy Committee
2 seats; 3-year term; must be Essex resident
Village Capital Program Review Committee
1 seat; 3-year term; must be Essex resident
Essex Economic Development Commission
1 seat; 3-year term; must be Essex resident
Essex Cemetery Commission
1 seat; 3-year term; must be Essex resident
Essex Alternate Representative to Green Mountain Transit
1 seat; 3-year term; must be Essex resident
Village Tree Advisory Committee
1 seat; 3-year term; must be Essex Junction resident
Village Bike-Walk Advisory Committee
2 seats; 3-year term; must be Essex Junction resident
Questions or interests in serving on one of the boards or committees can be emailed to Linda Mahns at lmahns@essex.org or sent in a letter to 2 Lincoln St., Essex Junction, VT 05452.