Meet Jack Rabbit, the Humane Society of Chittenden County Pet of the Week!
This cute bun is looking to make someone’s home just a little “HOPPIER”! Jack is a spunky rabbit who can regularly be seen binkying around his enclosure. Once he has tired himself out, he gets comfy with some fluffy blankets for a quick power nap before doing it all over again. And do we even have to point out his beautiful blue eyes?! If you have room in your heart and home for a happy-go-lucky bun full of personality, schedule a meeting with Jack on our website!
Sex: Neutered Male
Breed: Domestic Rabbit
Age: ~3 years old
Reason Here: Owner developed allergies
Arrival Date: 8/25/20