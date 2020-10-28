The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to make an impact on the way roads and sidewalks are plowed in both the Town of Essex and the Village of Essex Junction this winter. One of the impacts is that residents might not see those services fully completed as quickly as they have in the past.
The town and village have posted a joint Winter Operations Plan for 2020-21, a 100 page document detailing the process and procedure for handling snowfall. Here are some things to note about how the pandemic will impact those operations.
Staffing
Employee resources are a major focus of the changes to the town and village’s Winter Operations Plan. The town has eight experienced and qualified equipment operators, including the superintendent, for the larger snow plows; to be qualified, operators must possess a commercial driver’s license (CDL).
Additionally, there are two water-sewer employees with a CDL who are fully-qualified plow operators and one fully-qualified temporary plow operator with a CDL, bringing the total of those who can drive the large snow plows to 11. There is also one operator with limited experience, two parks and recreation employees for pickup trucks, and two temporary employees with limited experience using sidewalk plows.
As there are 11 CDL operators for just the eight town vehicles which require the license, there are enough employees to power the fleet and complete the structured routes during and after snowfall. Dennis Lutz, public works director/town engineer, says that the issue, however, will be sickness.
During Monday’s joint selectboard and trustees meeting, Lutz reiterated a point from a memo he and Ricky Jones, village public works superintendent, co-wrote which noted that employees in the past have been able to work if they had a cold, fever, or even flu-like symptoms. This year, that will not be allowed out of caution for the rest of the workforce, and employees will either be instructed to stay home or be sent home if they display symptoms while working -- possibly creating a shortfall in operators.
Lutz said that fully-qualified and experienced plow drivers are in short supply not just in Essex but throughout the area, and finding extra help is not easy. He also said that it can take newer public works employees 3-5 years to garner the experience and knowledge necessary to be able to operate the larger plows by themselves.
The operations plan notes that private contractors might be utilized to help when there is a significant staff shortage, but because they already have other contracts in place that they’ll need to attend to first, it could be 24-48 hours after a major storm event that they’re able to assist in Essex.
Another option that might be implemented is sending crews from the town and the village to help the other’s department. However, because they will be working in areas they are unfamiliar with, doing so would be “likely to result in slower clearing operations and higher elements of risk,” according to the Winter Operations Plan.
Public Alert System
To inform the public about reductions in service, an alert system has been created which categorizes the public works departments’ situation at any time as being in one of three levels.
The “Green Phase” is in line with the level of service the departments historically provide. Even if one or two staff members are out of work for a short-term illness, or if a piece of equipment is inoperable for a brief period of time, plowing will be conducted as expected with only slight delays occurring as they normally would outside of the pandemic.
In the “Yellow Phase,” residents should expect to see delays of service between approximately 4-8 hours. This level would be entered into because of the unavailability of 25 percent of crew members, the duration or severity of a storm, or both. The operations plan says, “Primary routes will attempt to be covered as well as hill sections. Coverage on flat secondary roads and sidewalk coverage will likely be delayed until equipment and personnel can be made available for coverage.”
The “Red Phase” will be for when 50 percent or less of the CDL-qualified crew is available, and delays in road clearance may last anywhere from 12-24 hours while sidewalks won’t be attended to until the storm is completely over. While the operations plan says the Red Phase would “likely” impact school openings, closings, and bus pickups, it notes that the public works departments’ alert system does not replace other emergency alert systems or supersede school district decisions about whether buildings will be open. It will still be up to the Essex Westford School District (EWSD) and local businesses to determine if they want to close or not.
Changes to what phase the public works departments are in will be relayed to the media, Essex Police Department, and EWSD while also being posted on the town and village’s websites. People can also call the Town Public Works offices (802-878-1344) from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. during weekdays to ask about the status of operations.
Additional Sidewalk Coverage
The memo by Lutz and Jones said that some residents have contacted the town about increasing services to sidewalks not currently in the Winter Operations Plan. However, no changes will be made this year in light of the situation.
