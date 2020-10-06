As part of its ongoing commitment to understand the scope of racial and social inequities in town and improve police-community relations with community members, Essex officials and staff are ready for the next step of the process they’ve planned out.
This Wednesday, Oct. 7, will see the first of three scheduled listening sessions focused on gathering feedback from the community about policing and public safety. It will be a virtual meeting held from 6-8 p.m. for an affinity group comprised of those community members who identify as Black, Indigenous, or people of color.
The following two scheduled sessions will be held the next two Wednesdays, Oct. 14 and Oct. 21; they will also be virtual from 6-8 p.m. Those listening sessions will be open for anyone who lives or works in Essex, or did so in the past. A fourth session is anticipated for community members whose first language is something other than English, but the details for that have not yet been finalized.
Conversation at the listening session will be formed around these questions:
- What does public safety mean to you?
- What are your experiences and concerns with law enforcement?
- What are your ideas for change?
The town is offering a $50 stipend for up to 20 participants, except to the affinity group to which all participants will receive it, to help pay for childcare during the meeting, cost of lost wages if someone needs to take time off of work, or to simply pay people for their time. The town is also working with local libraries to host participants and provide them with internet access if needed.
Closed captioning will be available for the listening sessions. People are asked to request it when they RSVP by emailing Deputy Manager Greg Duggan at gduggan@essex.org. They can also RSVP here.
A July 29 letter signed by Duggan, Unified Manager Evan Teich, Essex Police Chief Ron Hoague, Essex Selectboard Chair Elaine Haney, and Selectman Vince Franco said, “We hear you saying our responses to racial justice are inadequate. We hear you telling us that we need to improve what we do. We know we have a lot of work to do. We need to listen to you now, and in the long-term.”
The town then went into the first step of its plan in which a survey was conducted to understand how staff and officials could best structure conversations with the community about racial inequity and public safety. Over 600 responses led to the creation of the listening sessions and another survey set to be released in the future.
The next step saw officers from the Essex Police Department (EPD) participate in one of three daylong racial equity learning sessions facilitated by Tabitha Moore, an associate of Creative Discourse who will be facilitating the first virtual listening session, and Creative Discourse founder Susan McCormack. Additional learning sessions were then held for town and village staff and elected officials and the Essex Westford School District Board.
The fourth step is titled “Planning for Change.” After the listening sessions, a collaborative planning team will be established, made up of interested residents, the EPD, and municipal officials.