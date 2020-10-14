The Rotary Club of Essex is now accepting nominations for its Service Above Self recognition awards with winners set to receive $100 worth of gift certificates to local business and public recognition on a Rotary banner to be displayed at the Five Corners intersection.
The club will select two winners each week starting Oct. 16, and nominations will be accepted on a rolling basis through Nov. 13.
Nominees must be an “essential worker” and either reside or work in Essex, Jericho, Westford, or Underhill. They should exemplify Rotary International’s motto of “Service above self” and must demonstrate exemplary humanitarian service, in any form at any level, with an emphasis on personal service and helping citizens in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To submit a nominee, fill out the Rotary Nomination Form and send it to essexrotary.serviceaboveself@gmail.com.
