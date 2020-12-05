After not releasing a town-by-town update during the week of Thanksgiving, the Vermont Department of Health posted new numbers for its municipalities that show how many new cases were reported through Dec. 2.
Essex has seen 27 new cases since Nov. 19, bringing the town’s total to 173 since March. Now with about 1,461 cases throughout Chittenden County being reported since the spring, Essex has accounted for 11.1 percent of those.
Essex still has the third-most cases through Dec. 2 in the county, sitting behind Colchester which remained at third with 209. In no surprise, Burlington still has the most cases in Chittenden County with 590, adding 162 since the Nov. 19 report. South Burlington, which had the fifth-most positive tests as of two weeks ago, had the second-most new cases announced with 31 bringing its total to 148.
On the state level, there were an additional 722 cases and 10 deaths reported between Nov. 30 -- Dec. 5, bringing the death total up to 79.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.