ESSEX JUNCTION -- Essex Rec was able to use the grounds at the Champlain Valley Exposition on Saturday to provide a unique trick-or-treating experience during these unusual times, giving an alternative to going house-to-house.
Walking through the grounds Saturday evening was eerily different than what fairgoers experience during the summer as it was cold and dark -- most of the light being provided by a full moon, the many structures throughout seemingly abandoned.
The Trail of Treats included an astonishing number of carved pumpkins, many of which were stacked in a tower formation to continue the tradition usually displayed at Maple Street Park, in addition to pop-up tents decorated and staffed by local organizations and businesses. Sweets and treats were available at each tent, as well as from other tables set up along the trail.
